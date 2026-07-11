Samantha Ruth Prabhu Cheers For Ex-Brother-In-Law Akhil Akkineni's Lenin; Actor Responds

As Akhil Akkineni's action drama Lenin arrived in cinemas on Friday, the film received warm support from an unexpected but familiar voice. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media to wish her former brother-in-law and the entire team success, prompting a heartfelt response from Akhil. The exchange quickly caught the attention of fans, adding a personal touch to the film's release day celebrations.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu Extends Best Wishes To Akhil Akkineni

Marking the theatrical release of Lenin, Samantha shared a message on her Instagram Stories, expressing confidence in the film's success.

"Wishing #Lenin, @akkineniakhil and the whole team the very best. Big blockbuster vibes already," she wrote.

Akhil was quick to acknowledge her support. Responding to the message, he wrote, "Thank you so much Sam... my team and me really appreciate your wishes."

Emotional Celebration With Nagarjuna

The film's release was also celebrated with an emotional family moment. In a video shared by Sithara Entertainments on social media, Akhil was seen cutting a cake alongside his father, Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The celebration soon turned emotional as Akhil embraced his father after becoming overwhelmed, making it one of the most talked-about moments surrounding the film's opening day.

Naga Chaitanya Applauds Lenin

Akhil's brother, Naga Chaitanya, also congratulated the actor after the film's release and praised both his performance and the team's efforts.

"Your hard work paid off and how! So happy seeing all the positive response and word of mouth ! Especially about your standout performance @AkhilAkkineni8. Congrats naana @iamnagarjuna, @vamsi84 #BhagyashriBorse @MusicThaman and the entire team of #LENIN," he wrote on X.

Your hard work paid off and how ! So happy seeing all the positive response and word of mouth ! Especially about your standout performance @AkhilAkkineni8 . Congrats naana @iamnagarjuna , @vamsi84 #BhagyashriBorse @MusicThaman and the entire team of #LENIN#BlockbusterLenin… pic.twitter.com/TkjhApzta5 — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) July 10, 2026

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About Lenin

Lenin stars Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles. The action drama is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and jointly produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni under Manam Enterprises LLP and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.

Set against the rugged backdrop of Rayalaseema, the story follows a determined protagonist navigating family rivalries and political conflict as he fights to build his own legacy. The film's music has been composed by S Thaman.

The teaser for Lenin was unveiled on May 23, a significant milestone in Nagarjuna Akkineni's career, commemorating 40 years since he debuted as a lead actor with Vikram.

(With inputs from ANI)