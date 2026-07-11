India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSamantha Ruth Prabhu Cheers For Ex-Brother-In-Law Akhil Akkineni's Lenin; Actor Responds

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Cheers For Ex-Brother-In-Law Akhil Akkineni's Lenin; Actor Responds

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished Akhil Akkineni and the Lenin team success as the film hit theatres. The actor responded with a heartfelt thank-you, while Naga Chaitanya also praised the film.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 10:41 AM (IST)

As Akhil Akkineni's action drama Lenin arrived in cinemas on Friday, the film received warm support from an unexpected but familiar voice. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media to wish her former brother-in-law and the entire team success, prompting a heartfelt response from Akhil. The exchange quickly caught the attention of fans, adding a personal touch to the film's release day celebrations.

ALSO READ 'Emergency!' Actor Randolph Mantooth Dies At 80 Following Long Battle With Cancer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Extends Best Wishes To Akhil Akkineni

Marking the theatrical release of Lenin, Samantha shared a message on her Instagram Stories, expressing confidence in the film's success.

"Wishing #Lenin, @akkineniakhil and the whole team the very best. Big blockbuster vibes already," she wrote.

Akhil was quick to acknowledge her support. Responding to the message, he wrote, "Thank you so much Sam... my team and me really appreciate your wishes."

Emotional Celebration With Nagarjuna

The film's release was also celebrated with an emotional family moment. In a video shared by Sithara Entertainments on social media, Akhil was seen cutting a cake alongside his father, Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The celebration soon turned emotional as Akhil embraced his father after becoming overwhelmed, making it one of the most talked-about moments surrounding the film's opening day.

Naga Chaitanya Applauds Lenin

Akhil's brother, Naga Chaitanya, also congratulated the actor after the film's release and praised both his performance and the team's efforts.

"Your hard work paid off and how! So happy seeing all the positive response and word of mouth ! Especially about your standout performance @AkhilAkkineni8. Congrats naana @iamnagarjuna, @vamsi84 #BhagyashriBorse @MusicThaman and the entire team of #LENIN," he wrote on X.

ALSO READ: ‘Kala Hiran’ New Poster Out; Second Teaser To Release On July 17

About Lenin

Lenin stars Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles. The action drama is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and jointly produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni under Manam Enterprises LLP and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.

Set against the rugged backdrop of Rayalaseema, the story follows a determined protagonist navigating family rivalries and political conflict as he fights to build his own legacy. The film's music has been composed by S Thaman.

The teaser for Lenin was unveiled on May 23, a significant milestone in Nagarjuna Akkineni's career, commemorating 40 years since he debuted as a lead actor with Vikram.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jul 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lenin Samantha Ruth Prabhu Akhil Akkineni
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Cheers For Ex-Brother-In-Law Akhil Akkineni's Lenin; Actor Responds
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Cheers For Ex-Brother-In-Law Akhil Akkineni's Lenin; Actor Responds
Celebrities
‘Kala Hiran’ New Poster Out; Second Teaser To Release On July 17
‘Kala Hiran’ New Poster Out; Second Teaser To Release On July 17
Celebrities
'Emergency!' Actor Randolph Mantooth Dies At 80 Following Long Battle With Cancer
'Emergency!' Actor Randolph Mantooth Dies At 80 Following Long Battle With Cancer
Celebrities
Rajesh Sharma's First Photo Since Hospitalisation Surfaces As Bengal Minister Indranil Khan Visits Actor
Rajesh Sharma's First Photo Since Hospitalisation Surfaces As Bengal Minister Indranil Khan Visits Actor
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas Of India 2026: Devendra Fadnavis Breaks Silence on Sunetra Pawar, BMC Funds and NCP Buzz
Ideas Of India 2026: Ex-RAW and Ex-ISI Chiefs Reveal the Only Way India-Pakistan Can Move Forward
Ideas Of India 2026: John Mearsheimer Warns India Against Getting Too Close to the US
Ideas Of India 2026: Gauranga Das Says the Bhagavad Gita Is the Manual for Fearlessness
Ideas Of India 2026: Sanya Malhotra Says Growth Begins Outside the Comfort Zone
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget