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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRajpal Yadav Responds To 'Dollar Kitna Bhi Upar Neeche Ho Jae' Jibe At Mumbai Event: Watch Viral Video

Rajpal Yadav Responds To 'Dollar Kitna Bhi Upar Neeche Ho Jae' Jibe At Mumbai Event: Watch Viral Video

Rajpal Yadav’s viral video from a recent event surfaces amid his ongoing check bounce case, where his reaction to payment remarks has caught attention online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
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A recent video of Rajpal Yadav has been circulating widely on social media, drawing renewed attention amid his ongoing check bounce case. The clip, captured at a public event, shows the actor responding to remarks about repayment in a light-hearted yet noticeable manner, quickly becoming a talking point online. As discussions around his legal matter continue in court, the viral moment has added another layer of public interest to an already closely followed story.

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Viral Video From A Public Event

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bharat | We Are Indians 🇮🇳 (@nayaahindustan)

The clip in question reportedly comes from an appearance at The Indian Express Screen Awards. In the video, Rajpal Yadav is seen seated among the audience, engaging in a candid conversation that has since caught the internet’s attention.

During the interaction, he is seen commenting on the current global and financial climate in a reflective tone, mentioning the widespread uncertainty and fluctuations in currency values. His remarks, though conversational, subtly reflect his thoughts amid ongoing personal and legal challenges.

Reaction To Payment Remarks

At the event, Saurabh Dwivedi made a light remark suggesting that regardless of currency fluctuations, borrowed money must be repaid in full. The comment prompted laughter in the room, and Rajpal Yadav responded in a similarly humorous yet pointed manner.

He indicated that the core issue should be understood first before drawing conclusions about repayment. His response, delivered in a conversational tone, kept the mood light while still hinting at his perspective on the matter. The exchange drew attention for its blend of humour and underlying seriousness.

Intervention During The Conversation

Comedian Zakir Khan intervened during the discussion, noting that the matter was currently under court proceedings and should not be debated further at the event. He suggested that such discussions be handled separately.

Following this, the conversation shifted, and Rajpal Yadav maintained a composed and light-hearted demeanour, continuing to smile through the exchange without escalating the discussion.

Background Of The Check Bounce Case

The legal matter involving Rajpal Yadav dates back to 2012. He had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 5 crore from a company named Murli Projects Private Limited for his film Ata Pata Lapata.

Following the film’s underperformance, the actor faced significant financial losses, which affected his ability to repay the loan. With interest accumulating over time, the amount reportedly increased to around Rs 9 crore.

Court Proceedings And Settlement Discussions

During a recent hearing on 2 April, the opposing party expressed willingness to settle the matter for Rs 6 crore. However, Rajpal Yadav has maintained that he has already paid a substantial amount over time, claiming the total reaches Rs 17 crore and that he had to sell five flats to manage repayments.

He has also stated that he is not emotionally overwhelmed by the situation and remains prepared for further legal consequences if required, including the possibility of imprisonment.

Despite the legal challenges, Rajpal Yadav continues to remain active professionally. He has several projects lined up in his pipeline, including collaborations with actors such as Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Bhoot Bangla.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent viral video of Rajpal Yadav about?

A recent video shows Rajpal Yadav responding light-heartedly to remarks about repayment at a public event. The clip has gained attention amid his ongoing check bounce case.

What is the background of Rajpal Yadav's check bounce case?

The case dates back to 2012 when Rajpal Yadav took a Rs 5 crore loan for his film 'Ata Pata Lapata'. Due to the film's underperformance, he faced financial losses and struggled to repay the loan.

What was the settlement offer in the check bounce case?

During a recent hearing, the opposing party expressed willingness to settle the matter for Rs 6 crore. Rajpal Yadav claims he has already paid a substantial amount, totaling around Rs 17 crore.

How is Rajpal Yadav handling the legal proceedings?

Rajpal Yadav states he is not emotionally overwhelmed and is prepared for further legal consequences. He continues to remain professionally active with upcoming projects.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Rajpal Yadav ENtertainment News Saurabh Dwivedi
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