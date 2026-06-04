Malviya Nagar Fire: Delhi Govt Cracks Down On Rule-Violating Buildings

The Delhi government has launched a crackdown on buildings violating safety regulations in the aftermath of the devastating Malviya Nagar fire. A joint committee led by the District Magistrate is set to begin a sealing drive in the area from today, targeting properties found flouting prescribed norms. The move comes after a deadly blaze at a multi-storey building operating as Lemon Green Restaurant claimed 21 lives, raising serious questions about fire safety compliance, licensing irregularities and the misuse of hospitality regulations in one of the capital's most prominent neighbourhoods.

Licence Loophole

Investigations into the tragedy have revealed that the building which caught fire was allegedly operating commercial hospitality services without the required commercial licence. Instead, authorities found that the establishment was functioning under a Bed and Breakfast (B&B) licence, a provision that is not meant for large-scale commercial hotel operations.

Officials suspect that the licence category may have been misused to run a business far beyond the scope permitted under existing regulations. The revelations have intensified scrutiny of similar establishments across Delhi, particularly those operating in residential areas while offering hotel-like services to guests.

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What Is The B&B Policy?

The Bed and Breakfast policy was introduced by the Ministry of Tourism to promote affordable accommodation for travellers. Under the B&B Act, 2007, homeowners are permitted to rent out between one and six spare rooms within their residential property to visitors.

The scheme was designed to provide tourists with a safe, clean and cost-effective stay while allowing residents to earn additional income. However, the policy was never intended to serve as a substitute for commercial hotel licences or to facilitate large-scale hospitality businesses.

The Malviya Nagar fire has brought renewed attention to alleged violations of these rules and the potential risks posed by properties operating without adequate safety measures.

Authorities are now expected to examine whether other establishments have similarly exploited regulatory provisions, as the government steps up enforcement to prevent a repeat of such a catastrophic incident.

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