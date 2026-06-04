Heavy Rains Lash Delhi, Noida After A Hot Day, IMD Warns Of Hailstorm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Delhi; immediate warning issued.

IMD issued yellow alert for Delhi; strong winds expected.

City experiences high daytime temperatures and warmer nights.

Heavy rain has begun in parts of Delhi, with the weather department warning of a hailstorm, thunderstorm, lightning and moderate rainfall over the next two hours. Areas likely to be affected include Narela, Alipur, Burari, Badli, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar and Red Fort, along with Loni Dehat in the NCR region. Authorities have also warned of gusty winds ranging between 30-50 kmph, accompanied by lightning activity.

Delhi Under Yellow Alert

Even before the rains, IMD said that Delhi was expecting a change in weather on Thursday, with light rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph. In view of the expected weather activity, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital.



Despite the possibility of rain, daytime temperatures are likely to remain high, with the maximum temperature forecast between 37°C and 39°C.

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Night Temperatures Rise Above Seasonal Average Across Delhi

The city also saw warmer-than-usual nights, with minimum temperatures remaining above the seasonal average across key weather stations. Safdarjung, Delhi’s primary weather observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 29.7°C, which was 2.8°C above normal and 2.3°C higher than Wednesday's reading.

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Palam registered a minimum of 27.6°C, 0.4°C above normal and 1.8°C higher than the previous day, while Lodhi Road recorded 28.4°C, 1.4°C above the seasonal average and 2.6°C higher than Wednesday.