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HomeNewsIndiaHeavy Rains Lash Delhi, Noida After A Hot Day, IMD Warns Of Hailstorm

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi, Noida After A Hot Day, IMD Warns Of Hailstorm

Delhi is set to experience heavy rain, with a warning for hailstorm, thunderstorm, lightning, and moderate rainfall over the next two hours.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Delhi; immediate warning issued.
  • IMD issued yellow alert for Delhi; strong winds expected.
  • City experiences high daytime temperatures and warmer nights.

Heavy rain has begun in parts of Delhi, with the weather department warning of a hailstorm, thunderstorm, lightning and moderate rainfall over the next two hours. Areas likely to be affected include Narela, Alipur, Burari, Badli, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar and Red Fort, along with Loni Dehat in the NCR region. Authorities have also warned of gusty winds ranging between 30-50 kmph, accompanied by lightning activity.

Delhi Under Yellow Alert 

Even before the rains, IMD said that Delhi was expecting a change in weather on Thursday, with light rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph. In view of the expected weather activity, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital.

Despite the possibility of rain, daytime temperatures are likely to remain high, with the maximum temperature forecast between 37°C and 39°C.

ALSO READ: Kota Coaching Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Launch Probe

Night Temperatures Rise Above Seasonal Average Across Delhi

The city also saw warmer-than-usual nights, with minimum temperatures remaining above the seasonal average across key weather stations. Safdarjung, Delhi’s primary weather observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 29.7°C, which was 2.8°C above normal and 2.3°C higher than Wednesday's reading.

ALSO READ: Delhi Hotel Owner Fled As Fire Killed 21, Drove Past Building 'Out Of Fear'

Palam registered a minimum of 27.6°C, 0.4°C above normal and 1.8°C higher than the previous day, while Lodhi Road recorded 28.4°C, 1.4°C above the seasonal average and 2.6°C higher than Wednesday.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Delhi Hotel Fire Preliminary Probe Points to Short Circuit, Exit Lapses Exposed

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of weather is Delhi currently experiencing, and what's the immediate forecast?

Delhi is experiencing heavy rain, with a warning for hailstorm, thunderstorm, lightning, and moderate rainfall over the next two hours. Gusty winds of 30-50 kmph are also expected.

Which areas in Delhi and NCR are expected to be affected by the current weather?

Areas likely to be affected include Narela, Alipur, Model Town, Delhi University, Kashmiri Gate, Red Fort, and Loni Dehat in the NCR region.

Has a weather alert been issued for Delhi, and what are the expected daytime temperatures?

Yes, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital. Daytime temperatures are forecast to remain high, between 37°C and 39°C, despite the possibility of rain.

How have night temperatures been in Delhi recently?

Night temperatures have been warmer than usual, with minimum temperatures remaining above the seasonal average. Safdarjung recorded 29.7°C, which was 2.8°C above normal.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
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