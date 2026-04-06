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HomeEntertainmentMoviesNot Acting, But These Actresses From ‘Toxic’ Have Graduated In Mass Media And History

Not Acting, But These Actresses From ‘Toxic’ Have Graduated In Mass Media And History

Ahead of the release of the film Toxic, let us take a look at the educational qualifications of Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fans are eagerly waiting for South superstar Yash’s upcoming film, Toxic. There is also huge excitement around the film’s star cast. Not just one or two, but five actresses will be seen in the movie - Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth are all set to impress. 

Kiara Advani

  • Popular Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was born on July 31, 1992, in Mumbai. 
  • She completed her schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai. 
  • After that, she graduated in Mass Communication from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

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View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Tara Sutaria

  • Tara Sutaria completed her graduation in Mass Media from St Andrew’s College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, Mumbai. 
  • She has also received training in ballet, modern dance, and Latin American dance from an institute in the UK.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

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Nayanthara

  • Nayanthara, born on November 18, 1984, is one of the top actresses in South Indian cinema. 
  • She holds a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Marthoma College, Thiruvalla.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Rukmini Vasanth

  • Rukmini Vasanth completed her schooling at the Army School, Air Force School, and Centre for Learning in Bengaluru. 
  • After graduating from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore, she pursued acting and earned a degree from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.

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View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rukmini Vasanth (@rukmini_vasanth)

Huma Qureshi

  • Huma Qureshi was born on July 28, 1986, in Delhi. 
  • She completed her bachelor’s degree in History (Honours) from the well-known Gargi College, Delhi University.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Talking about the film, Yash plays the lead role. The movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to release in theatres on June 4, 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which actresses are in Yash's upcoming film 'Toxic'?

The film 'Toxic' features five actresses: Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.

What is Kiara Advani's educational background?

Kiara Advani graduated in Mass Communication from Jai Hind College, Mumbai, after completing her schooling in the city.

What degree does Tara Sutaria hold?

Tara Sutaria holds a degree in Mass Media from St. Andrew's College in Mumbai and is also trained in various dance forms.

What did Nayanthara study?

Nayanthara holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Marthoma College, Thiruvalla.

What are Huma Qureshi's educational qualifications?

Huma Qureshi has a bachelor's degree in History (Honours) from Gargi College, Delhi University.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Toxic Kiara Advani Toxic Movie
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