Not Acting, But These Actresses From ‘Toxic’ Have Graduated In Mass Media And History

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Fans are eagerly waiting for South superstar Yash’s upcoming film, Toxic. There is also huge excitement around the film’s star cast. Not just one or two, but five actresses will be seen in the movie - Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth are all set to impress.

Kiara Advani

Popular Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was born on July 31, 1992, in Mumbai.

She completed her schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai.

After that, she graduated in Mass Communication from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria completed her graduation in Mass Media from St Andrew’s College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, Mumbai.

She has also received training in ballet, modern dance, and Latin American dance from an institute in the UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

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Nayanthara

Nayanthara, born on November 18, 1984, is one of the top actresses in South Indian cinema.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Marthoma College, Thiruvalla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini Vasanth completed her schooling at the Army School, Air Force School, and Centre for Learning in Bengaluru.

After graduating from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore, she pursued acting and earned a degree from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rukmini Vasanth (@rukmini_vasanth)

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi was born on July 28, 1986, in Delhi.

She completed her bachelor’s degree in History (Honours) from the well-known Gargi College, Delhi University.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Talking about the film, Yash plays the lead role. The movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to release in theatres on June 4, 2026.