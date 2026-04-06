The film 'Toxic' features five actresses: Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Not Acting, But These Actresses From ‘Toxic’ Have Graduated In Mass Media And History
Ahead of the release of the film Toxic, let us take a look at the educational qualifications of Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.
Fans are eagerly waiting for South superstar Yash’s upcoming film, Toxic. There is also huge excitement around the film’s star cast. Not just one or two, but five actresses will be seen in the movie - Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth are all set to impress.
Kiara Advani
- Popular Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was born on July 31, 1992, in Mumbai.
- She completed her schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai.
- After that, she graduated in Mass Communication from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.
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Tara Sutaria
- Tara Sutaria completed her graduation in Mass Media from St Andrew’s College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, Mumbai.
- She has also received training in ballet, modern dance, and Latin American dance from an institute in the UK.
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Nayanthara
- Nayanthara, born on November 18, 1984, is one of the top actresses in South Indian cinema.
- She holds a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Marthoma College, Thiruvalla.
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Rukmini Vasanth
- Rukmini Vasanth completed her schooling at the Army School, Air Force School, and Centre for Learning in Bengaluru.
- After graduating from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore, she pursued acting and earned a degree from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.
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Huma Qureshi
- Huma Qureshi was born on July 28, 1986, in Delhi.
- She completed her bachelor’s degree in History (Honours) from the well-known Gargi College, Delhi University.
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Talking about the film, Yash plays the lead role. The movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to release in theatres on June 4, 2026.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which actresses are in Yash's upcoming film 'Toxic'?
What is Kiara Advani's educational background?
Kiara Advani graduated in Mass Communication from Jai Hind College, Mumbai, after completing her schooling in the city.
What degree does Tara Sutaria hold?
Tara Sutaria holds a degree in Mass Media from St. Andrew's College in Mumbai and is also trained in various dance forms.
What did Nayanthara study?
Nayanthara holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Marthoma College, Thiruvalla.
What are Huma Qureshi's educational qualifications?
Huma Qureshi has a bachelor's degree in History (Honours) from Gargi College, Delhi University.