Shreya Ghoshal Net Worth: Singer Buys Rs 29.70 Cr Luxury Apartment In Worli With Parents

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has reportedly invested in a premium property in Mumbai’s upscale Worli area. The purchase, made alongside her parents, has drawn attention not only for its scale but also for its prime location in one of the city’s most sought-after real estate hubs.

ALSO READ: ‘Dacoit’ Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Can Adivi Sesh And Mrunal Thakur’s Film Become 2026’s Third-Biggest Tollywood Opener?

Shreya Ghoshal’s Rs 29.70 Crore Property Purchase

According to property registration documents, Shreya Ghoshal has acquired a luxury apartment priced at approximately Rs 29.70 crore. The transaction was completed on 1 April 2026, marking a notable addition to her portfolio. The apartment is jointly owned with her mother, Sharmistha Ghoshal, and father, Biswajit Ghoshal.

Inside The Worli Apartment Details

The apartment is located in Worli, an area widely known for its high-end residential developments and premium lifestyle offerings. The property spans a carpet area of 2,430.06 square feet and comes with three dedicated car parking spaces.

As part of the transaction, the singer paid Rs 1.78 crore as stamp duty along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000. Worli continues to remain a preferred destination for luxury homebuyers due to its strategic location and modern infrastructure.

A Glimpse Into Shreya Ghoshal’s Musical Journey

Shreya Ghoshal has established herself as one of India’s most accomplished playback singers. She first gained recognition through the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which paved the way for her Bollywood debut at the age of 18.

Her debut came with the film Devdas, where she delivered memorable songs such as “Bairi Piya”. Her performance in the film earned her a National Award, and she reportedly recorded the song in a single take.

During a past event hosted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she recalled, “Sanjay ji then told me to go ahead and sing into the mic. He asked me to warm up first. I went and sang the song. My first take itself was final.”

Continued Popularity And Public Appearances

Over the years, Shreya Ghoshal has continued to captivate audiences with her melodious voice, delivering several popular tracks including “Chikni Chameli”, “Jalima”, “Ve Kamleya”, “Tere Naina”, and “Tere Liye”.

Recently, she was seen attending the third anniversary celebration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Her appearance at the event, where she was spotted in an elegant orange saree with minimal makeup and traditional jewellery, quickly gained traction on social media.