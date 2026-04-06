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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShreya Ghoshal Net Worth: Singer Buys Rs 29.70 Cr Luxury Apartment In Worli With Parents

Shreya Ghoshal Net Worth: Singer Buys Rs 29.70 Cr Luxury Apartment In Worli With Parents

Shreya Ghoshal has purchased a premium Worli apartment worth Rs 29.70 crore with her parents. Check property details, location, size and more.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
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Celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has reportedly invested in a premium property in Mumbai’s upscale Worli area. The purchase, made alongside her parents, has drawn attention not only for its scale but also for its prime location in one of the city’s most sought-after real estate hubs.

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Shreya Ghoshal’s Rs 29.70 Crore Property Purchase

According to property registration documents, Shreya Ghoshal has acquired a luxury apartment priced at approximately Rs 29.70 crore. The transaction was completed on 1 April 2026, marking a notable addition to her portfolio. The apartment is jointly owned with her mother, Sharmistha Ghoshal, and father, Biswajit Ghoshal.

Inside The Worli Apartment Details

The apartment is located in Worli, an area widely known for its high-end residential developments and premium lifestyle offerings. The property spans a carpet area of 2,430.06 square feet and comes with three dedicated car parking spaces.

As part of the transaction, the singer paid Rs 1.78 crore as stamp duty along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000. Worli continues to remain a preferred destination for luxury homebuyers due to its strategic location and modern infrastructure.

A Glimpse Into Shreya Ghoshal’s Musical Journey

Shreya Ghoshal has established herself as one of India’s most accomplished playback singers. She first gained recognition through the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which paved the way for her Bollywood debut at the age of 18.

Her debut came with the film Devdas, where she delivered memorable songs such as “Bairi Piya”. Her performance in the film earned her a National Award, and she reportedly recorded the song in a single take.

During a past event hosted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she recalled, “Sanjay ji then told me to go ahead and sing into the mic. He asked me to warm up first. I went and sang the song. My first take itself was final.”

Continued Popularity And Public Appearances

Over the years, Shreya Ghoshal has continued to captivate audiences with her melodious voice, delivering several popular tracks including “Chikni Chameli”, “Jalima”, “Ve Kamleya”, “Tere Naina”, and “Tere Liye”.

Recently, she was seen attending the third anniversary celebration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Her appearance at the event, where she was spotted in an elegant orange saree with minimal makeup and traditional jewellery, quickly gained traction on social media.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Shreya Ghoshal reportedly invest in property?

Shreya Ghoshal reportedly invested in a premium property in Mumbai's upscale Worli area. This location is known for its high-end residential developments.

What was the cost of Shreya Ghoshal's new apartment?

The luxury apartment was acquired for approximately Rs 29.70 crore. The transaction was completed on April 1, 2026.

Who co-owns the Worli apartment with Shreya Ghoshal?

The apartment is jointly owned with her mother, Sharmistha Ghoshal, and father, Biswajit Ghoshal. They are listed as co-owners on the property.

What are the details of the Worli apartment?

The apartment spans a carpet area of 2,430.06 square feet and includes three dedicated car parking spaces. Worli is a preferred destination for luxury homebuyers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
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Bollywood News Shreya Ghoshal ENtertainment News
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