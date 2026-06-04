Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nushrratt Bharuccha addressed online trolling for an IPL celebration video.

Viral video featured unusual background sounds, sparking widespread speculation.

She clarified the sound originated from her friend's crying puppy.

Bharuccha urged people to calm their wild thoughts down.

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her Instagram Story, which went viral after she posted a video celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026. The clip led to heavy trolling online due to unusual background sounds. While she remained silent for some time, the situation escalated after a fake clarification in her name began circulating on social media. Following this, the actor issued an official clarification. She also urged people to “calm their wild thoughts down,” explaining that the sound was of a puppy and nothing else.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Issues Clarification

The 41-year-old reshared an Instagram Story originally posted by her friend Muskan Krishanu Rathore, who also addressed the controversy. The post read, “Reposting again, coz I wanna know what’s the big bawaal about my pup making sounds?” Resharing the Story, Nushrratt wrote, “Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai [Some people have really crossed the limit. There has been so much uproar just because of the sound of a puppy crying] and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf.”

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She further explained the situation, saying, “So here’s the reality… I was watching the match at my friend’s house, and their young puppy was making these crying ‘sounds’. This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle.”

“This is the house where I was watching the match. This is the puppy. This is a video from that very night, a while later. Fearing exactly what had happened, I was advised to delete that video, and I did. People, calm your wild thoughts down! Owning a mobile phone doesn’t empower harassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly. Think and act responsibly!”

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About Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha first gained recognition with Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama a year later. She went on to appear in films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl. She was last seen in Ram Setu. The actor is currently busy with her upcoming film with Manoj Bajpayee, which was previously named “Ghooskhor Pandat”.