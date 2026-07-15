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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra Hints At 'Slow-Motion Jumps' In SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, Calls It An 'Epic Adventure'

Priyanka Chopra Hints At 'Slow-Motion Jumps' In SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, Calls It An 'Epic Adventure'

Priyanka Chopra has shared fresh details about SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, calling it an epic adventure while teasing spectacular slow-motion action scenes ahead of its April 2027 release.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyanka Chopra updated on SS Rajamouli's ambitious
  • It's an epic global, time-travel adventure with major action sequences.
  • Rajamouli's first film since RRR, releasing April 2027.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a rare update on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, giving fans a glimpse into one of the biggest Indian productions currently in the works. Although she kept the story under wraps, the actor hinted at spectacular action sequences and spoke about the scale of the film during a recent podcast interview.

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Priyanka Chopra Teases High-Octane Action In Varanasi

Appearing on the Hey Jonas podcast alongside Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, Priyanka spoke about her experience of working on the film. When Nick asked her about the project, she said, “I have been working on it for about 14 months now. But SS Rajamouli is known to take that kind of time to make movies. He called me for this movie, and it’s this epic adventure around the world and in time. It has taken a minute, but I am so excited about it. I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps in it, and that’s all I can say about it.”

Priyanka also said, “He called me for this movie, and it’s called Varanasi. It’s this epic adventure around the world and in time. It has taken a while, but I’m very excited about it. It comes out in April 2027.”

Keeping the mystery alive, she playfully added, “I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps, and that’s all I can say.”

SS Rajamouli's First Film After RRR

Varanasi marks SS Rajamouli's first feature film since the worldwide success of RRR. Penned by Vijayendra Prasad, the film stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles.

The ambitious project combines mythology, Indian folklore and science fiction, including time travel, to create a globe-spanning cinematic adventure. It also marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year break and her Telugu film debut.

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Varanasi Set For April 2027 Release

Anticipation around Varanasi has continued to grow since its teaser was unveiled. Rajamouli previously revealed that Mahesh Babu will portray Lord Rama in a pivotal sequence, while writer Vijayendra Prasad spoke about a major 30-minute battle featuring Rama and Kumbhakarna.

The filmmaker has confirmed that the film's major action sequences have already been completed, with production expected to wrap up by October. Scheduled to arrive in cinemas in April 2027, Varanasi remains one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films, with Priyanka Chopra's latest comments only adding to the growing buzz.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Priyanka Chopra share about the film Varanasi?

Priyanka Chopra described Varanasi as an 'epic adventure'.

When is SS Rajamouli's film Varanasi scheduled for release?

Varanasi is scheduled to be released in cinemas in April 2027. This marks SS Rajamouli's first feature film since the global success of RRR.

What kind of story does Varanasi tell?

The film combines mythology, Indian folklore, and science fiction, including time travel. It is described as a globe-spanning cinematic adventure.

What is notable about Priyanka Chopra's involvement in Varanasi?

Varanasi marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year break. It is also her debut in a Telugu film.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
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Mahesh Babu Priyanka Chopra SS Rajamouli VARANASI
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