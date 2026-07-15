Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Chopra updated on SS Rajamouli's ambitious

It's an epic global, time-travel adventure with major action sequences.

Rajamouli's first film since RRR, releasing April 2027.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a rare update on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, giving fans a glimpse into one of the biggest Indian productions currently in the works. Although she kept the story under wraps, the actor hinted at spectacular action sequences and spoke about the scale of the film during a recent podcast interview.

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Priyanka Chopra Teases High-Octane Action In Varanasi

Appearing on the Hey Jonas podcast alongside Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, Priyanka spoke about her experience of working on the film. When Nick asked her about the project, she said, “I have been working on it for about 14 months now. But SS Rajamouli is known to take that kind of time to make movies. He called me for this movie, and it’s this epic adventure around the world and in time. It has taken a minute, but I am so excited about it. I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps in it, and that’s all I can say about it.”

Priyanka also said, “He called me for this movie, and it’s called Varanasi. It’s this epic adventure around the world and in time. It has taken a while, but I’m very excited about it. It comes out in April 2027.”

Keeping the mystery alive, she playfully added, “I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps, and that’s all I can say.”

SS Rajamouli's First Film After RRR

Varanasi marks SS Rajamouli's first feature film since the worldwide success of RRR. Penned by Vijayendra Prasad, the film stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles.

The ambitious project combines mythology, Indian folklore and science fiction, including time travel, to create a globe-spanning cinematic adventure. It also marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year break and her Telugu film debut.

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Varanasi Set For April 2027 Release

Anticipation around Varanasi has continued to grow since its teaser was unveiled. Rajamouli previously revealed that Mahesh Babu will portray Lord Rama in a pivotal sequence, while writer Vijayendra Prasad spoke about a major 30-minute battle featuring Rama and Kumbhakarna.

The filmmaker has confirmed that the film's major action sequences have already been completed, with production expected to wrap up by October. Scheduled to arrive in cinemas in April 2027, Varanasi remains one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films, with Priyanka Chopra's latest comments only adding to the growing buzz.