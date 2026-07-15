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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJennifer Winget To Marry William Ishmael In Intimate UK Wedding On July 16: Report

Jennifer Winget To Marry William Ishmael In Intimate UK Wedding On July 16: Report

Jennifer Winget is set to marry Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate white wedding in the UK on July 16, according to a report.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jennifer Winget reportedly preparing for private wedding in UK.
  • Actress to marry businessman William Ishmael on Thursday, July 16.
  • Celebrations will be intimate, attended by close family and friends.
  • Jennifer has not yet officially confirmed these wedding reports.

Television and OTT star Jennifer Winget is reportedly preparing to begin a new chapter in her personal life. According to an exclusive report by Bombay Times, the actress is set to marry Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in a private white wedding ceremony in the United Kingdom on Thursday, July 16. While Jennifer has not officially confirmed the development, the report suggests the celebrations will be a close-knit affair attended only by family members and close friends.

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Jennifer Winget Reportedly Set For Intimate UK Wedding

As reported by Bombay Times, Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael are expected to exchange vows in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom on Thursday. Sources quoted by the publication said the couple have chosen a private white wedding with only their closest family members and friends in attendance.

The report also states that Jennifer is expected to wear a custom bridal white gown designed by Karleo for the occasion.

Rumours surrounding Jennifer's relationship with William Ishmael have been circulating for quite some time. Although reports have also claimed that the couple are engaged, the actress has continued to keep her personal life away from the spotlight and has not publicly addressed the speculation.

Jennifer Winget's Previous Marriage To Karan Singh Grover

Jennifer's personal life has frequently attracted public attention over the years. She married her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Singh Grover on April 9, 2012, after the pair dated for several years following their meeting on the show's sets in 2009.

However, the marriage ended in 2014 after the couple separated. Karan later confirmed their divorce, while Jennifer described it as "unfortunate timing," saying they were not ready for marriage.

Since then, the actress has largely remained private about her relationships, choosing instead to focus on her professional journey.

ALSO READ: ‘Dharmendra Pradhan Couldn’t Care A Damn’: Chinmayi Sripaada On Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike

Jennifer Winget Continues To Shine Across Television And OTT

Jennifer Winget has built a successful career with several popular television dramas, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh and Bepannaah. Her portrayal of Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh remains one of her most celebrated performances.

In recent years, she has successfully expanded into the digital entertainment space with projects such as Code M and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. She is also set to appear alongside Parineeti Chopra in the upcoming OTT project Talaash: A Mother's Search.

As of now, Jennifer Winget has not officially commented on the wedding reports published by Bombay Times.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Jennifer Winget reportedly marrying?

Jennifer Winget is reportedly set to marry Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. This news comes from an exclusive report by Bombay Times.

When and where is the reported wedding taking place?

The wedding is reportedly scheduled for Thursday, July 16, in the United Kingdom. It is described as a private white wedding ceremony.

Has Jennifer Winget officially confirmed these wedding reports?

No, Jennifer Winget has not officially confirmed the wedding reports. She has consistently kept her personal life private, despite circulating rumors.

What kind of wedding is it expected to be?

It is expected to be a close-knit, private white wedding ceremony. Only family members and close friends are anticipated to attend.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jennifer Winget Television News ENtertainment News William Ishmael Jennifer Winget Wedding Jennifer Winget Marriage
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