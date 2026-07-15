Jennifer Winget To Marry William Ishmael In Intimate UK Wedding On July 16: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jennifer Winget reportedly preparing for private wedding in UK.

Actress to marry businessman William Ishmael on Thursday, July 16.

Celebrations will be intimate, attended by close family and friends.

Jennifer has not yet officially confirmed these wedding reports.

Television and OTT star Jennifer Winget is reportedly preparing to begin a new chapter in her personal life. According to an exclusive report by Bombay Times, the actress is set to marry Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in a private white wedding ceremony in the United Kingdom on Thursday, July 16. While Jennifer has not officially confirmed the development, the report suggests the celebrations will be a close-knit affair attended only by family members and close friends.

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Jennifer Winget Reportedly Set For Intimate UK Wedding

As reported by Bombay Times, Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael are expected to exchange vows in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom on Thursday. Sources quoted by the publication said the couple have chosen a private white wedding with only their closest family members and friends in attendance.

The report also states that Jennifer is expected to wear a custom bridal white gown designed by Karleo for the occasion.

Rumours surrounding Jennifer's relationship with William Ishmael have been circulating for quite some time. Although reports have also claimed that the couple are engaged, the actress has continued to keep her personal life away from the spotlight and has not publicly addressed the speculation.

Jennifer Winget's Previous Marriage To Karan Singh Grover

Jennifer's personal life has frequently attracted public attention over the years. She married her Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Singh Grover on April 9, 2012, after the pair dated for several years following their meeting on the show's sets in 2009.

However, the marriage ended in 2014 after the couple separated. Karan later confirmed their divorce, while Jennifer described it as "unfortunate timing," saying they were not ready for marriage.

Since then, the actress has largely remained private about her relationships, choosing instead to focus on her professional journey.

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Jennifer Winget Continues To Shine Across Television And OTT

Jennifer Winget has built a successful career with several popular television dramas, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh and Bepannaah. Her portrayal of Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh remains one of her most celebrated performances.

In recent years, she has successfully expanded into the digital entertainment space with projects such as Code M and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. She is also set to appear alongside Parineeti Chopra in the upcoming OTT project Talaash: A Mother's Search.

As of now, Jennifer Winget has not officially commented on the wedding reports published by Bombay Times.