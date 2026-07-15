Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shilpa Shinde criticized for remarks on Shivangi Joshi's personal life.

Shinde claimed Joshi had affairs with co-stars, including Kushal Tandon.

Viewers widely condemned Shinde's comments as cheap and disgusting.

Lock Upp 2: Madhuri left, Akanksha entered secret room.

Shilpa Shinde has triggered a wave of criticism on social media after making controversial comments about Shivangi Joshi during the latest episode of Lock Upp 2. Her remarks about the television actor's personal life quickly spread online, with viewers accusing Shilpa of crossing the line and questioning why such statements were made on national television.

ALSO READ: Lock Upp 2 Mid-Week Elimination Twist: Madhuri Walks Out, Akanksha Heads To Secret Room

Shilpa Shinde's Comments About Shivangi Joshi Go Viral

During a conversation with Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde claimed that Shivangi does not like her and suggested that a confrontation between them was inevitable.

"I feel like I’m going to clash with Shivangi because she seems fully prepared for it. She praises me to my face, but she is very pissed off with me. She absolutely does not like me," said Shilpa.

Shreya responded by saying that Shivangi generally does not become friends with people like Shilpa. The conversation then took a controversial turn when Shilpa made claims about Shivangi's personal life.

She said, "Hum kharaab hain. Wo bohot achhi hai. Mai bhi aise logon ko saamne na khada karu. Barabar karti hu main usko. Theek karke jaungi yaha se usko. Bakwaas! Itne shows kiye ab tak, jis show mein wo gayi hai, uss show mein uss ladke ke saath affair raha hai. Abhi Kushal Tandon, kitna bada hai use age wise dekho toh. Uske saath bhi to affair tha uska."

Shreya attempted to steer the discussion away from Shivangi's personal life and remarked, "What does it matter to us?" Despite that, Shilpa went on to suggest that Shivangi presents herself as innocent during conversations while implying otherwise.

@EktaaRKapoor @netflix @farahkhankunder

How dare you guys didn’t check Shilpa Shinde talking about Shivangi’s virginity??? What kind of pathetic show is this??!!!! Why are u encouraging such stupidity ??????? pic.twitter.com/rClWc1jxZY — Shazia Ali (@hodophileShaz) July 14, 2026

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Internet Criticises Shilpa Shinde

The clip rapidly gained traction online, with viewers expressing strong disapproval of Shilpa's remarks. Many users described the comments as unnecessary and criticised her for discussing another person's private life.

One user wrote, "What Shilpa said is disgusting!"

Another user said, "Haan she does affair with the heroes in all her serials!! So what?? That’s her personal life, isn’t it? @EktaaRKapoor @Riteishd @NetflixIndia @farahkhankunder if none of you reprimand Shilpa Shinde this weekend then it’s not done!! There’s must be a limit to everything."

A third user commented, "Shilpa shinde khud to bahar se ek aadmi ko jhute allegation se badnam kar chuki hai aur ab shivangi ki personal life baar baar show mai baat kar rahi hai it's high time eski class leli jaye."

A different user wrote, "In my opinion, Shilpa Shinde is one of the cheapest and disgusting ppl I've seen. Character assassination says more about her than it ever will about Shivangi. How many more times will Shilpa & Shreya get away with this backbiting before the Jailers finally call them out?"

Another post read, "WHO THE HELL DO YOU THINK YOU ARE SHILPA SHINDE? How low can you possibly stoop? Making such crass remarks about her virginity, relationships,and personal life is beyond disgusting. What a piece of shit to even be called a human."

One more user commented, "such a disgusting Behaviour done by shilpa shinde and what kind of obsession this woman has with Shivangi Joshi eww."

Lock Upp 2 Sees Another Major Twist

Away from the controversy, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa recently witnessed a dramatic mid-week Judgment Day. Safe contestants Shreya Kalra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Pamala Serena and Varun Yadav voted against Akanksha Choudhary and Madhuri Grover.

However, host Riteish Deshmukh introduced an unexpected twist by asking the two nominated contestants to decide who would leave the competition. Madhuri chose to sacrifice her place for Akanksha, resulting in Akanksha being shifted to a secret room, where she will continue watching the game from behind the scenes.