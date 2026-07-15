Mouni Roy Loses Cool At Paps For Filming Her Without Makeup: Watch Viral Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mouni Roy appeared annoyed by paparazzi filming her inside car.

She repeatedly requested photographers to stop recording her vehicle.

Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar announced their separation in May.

They requested privacy amid reports of 'fictitious narratives'.

A video of Mouni Roy losing her cool at paparazzi who continued filming her while she was seated inside her car has gone viral on social media. The actress who was apparently not wearing makeup, appeared visibly annoyed as photographers refused to stop recording her despite her repeated requests.

Mouni Roy Loses Her Cool At Paparazzi

The now-viral video begins with Mouni making her way to her car after an outing with Anusha Dandekar. As she settles into the vehicle, paparazzi continue filming her through the window.

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Clearly irritated, Mouni gestures for them to stop and says, “Band karo, band karo [Stop it, stop it],” while asking them to switch off their cameras.

Anusha, seated beside her, gently taps her hand, seemingly urging her to let it go. Mouni briefly pauses but once again asks the photographers, this time standing diagonally opposite her car, to stop recording her. The tone, this time, was more stern.

Mouni Roy got angry with the paparazzi after they entered inside her car and started recording her.



Her 'without make-up face' got revealed but that's not the point, the paps should respect the privacy of celebrities.



She just had a divorce with her husband, she should be given… pic.twitter.com/wyMmJYJS4S — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 15, 2026

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar Announced Separation In May

In May this year, Mouni Roy and her husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar, jointly announced their separation after four years of marriage. The couple confirmed they had decided to part ways amicably and requested the media to respect their privacy while refraining from spreading speculation. The actor has since removed the statement from Instagram.

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In a joint statement shared on Instagram, they wrote, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship.”

The statement further read, “After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time.”





