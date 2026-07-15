‘Dharmendra Pradhan Couldn’t Care A Damn’: Chinmayi Sripaada On Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chinmayi Sripaada, Shabana Azmi urged Wangchuk to end fast.

Wangchuk's Day 18 hunger strike demands Education Minister's resignation.

Wangchuk's health critically deteriorated, losing weight and needing assistance.

Delhi High Court petition seeks force-feeding Wangchuk, health critical.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has reacted to Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike, which entered Day 18 on Wednesday. In a strongly worded post, she urged the activist to call off his fast, claiming that neither NEET aspirants nor Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were concerned about his protest. Wangchuk has so far lost 8.9 kg, and his blood pressure was recorded at 105/76 mm Hg.

‘Dharmendra Pradhan Couldn’t Care A Damn’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chinmayi wrote, “Please someone get Mr Wangchuk to call off his fast. The NEET students themselves, exhausted as they are with paper leaks and re-exams, don’t have Sonam Wangchuk on their minds. Dharmendra Pradhan or his bosses couldn’t care a damn if Wangchuk fasted till the end.”

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She went on to express her anguish over the state of the country, writing, “Mine is a beautiful land run by the deeply corrupt, zero conscience whose followers are as dastardly (with a D, not a B, just in case you needed to be told) as their masters. The word ‘Dharma’ is peddled every second of every day. What a beautiful country in the hands of rogues. God save my country.”

Please someone get Mr. Wangchuk to call off his fast.



The NEET students themselves, exhausted as they are with paper leaks and re exams don’t have Sonam Wangchuk on their minds.



Dharmendra Pradhan or his bosses couldn’t care a damn if Wangchuk fasted till the end.



Mine is a… — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 15, 2026

Shabana Azmi Also Appeals To Wangchuk

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also urged Wangchuk to end his fast. Sharing a photograph of a visibly weak Wangchuk from the protest site on Instagram, she wrote, “Dear Sonam Wangchuk, Aap jaise vyakti ki hamare desh ko bahut zaroorat hai. Aap nainsaafi ke khilaaf khade hain, sach ke liye khade hain, humein aap par garv hain. Iss liye hum aapse binati karte hain ke aap apna fast tod dein kyun ke hamare vidyarthion ke liye aap ka marg darshan unka hausla badhata hai. Yeh ladayi aage tak ladni hai iss liye aapka sehatmand rehna zaroori hai. Hum aapke saath hain.”

This translates to, “Dear Sonam Wangchuk, our country needs people like you. You have stood up against injustice and for the truth, and we are proud of you. That is why we request you to end your fast. Your guidance gives strength to students. This is a long battle, and it is important that you remain healthy. We stand with you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike

Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike entered Day 18 on Wednesday. He began the fast on June 28 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in solidarity with the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in competitive examinations.

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His health continues to deteriorate. On Day 17 of the protest, Wangchuk had lost 8.5 kg since beginning his fast. His blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg, while his blood sugar level had dropped to 67 mg/dL a day earlier.

On Day 18, CJP shared a photograph showing Wangchuk needing assistance to walk due to weakness. Alongside the image, it wrote, “The man who chose to put his own life on the line to seek justice for students who died by suicide has received nothing but silence from the government. The government is not just unaccountable; it is also cruel.”

Amid this, a petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking directions to force-feed Wangchuk, citing his deteriorating health. Filed by activist-lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini, the plea claims that Wangchuk's condition is critical and warns that he could die within days if medical intervention is not provided.

“The simple thing to be done is to take him to a government hospital and provide the necessary nutrients, vitamins and minerals through a liquid diet essential for survival,” the petition states, adding, “If he passes away, it would be a matter of great shame for the country and the world.”