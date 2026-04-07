'Nothing Wrong With It': Priyadarshan Defends 'Bhooth Bangla' Track Amid Plagiarism Controversy

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As anticipation builds around Bhooth Bangla, director Priyadarshan has finally addressed the controversy that has been stirring conversation online. The filmmaker, known for his distinctive storytelling style, spoke candidly at the trailer launch of the upcoming horror-comedy, headlined by Akshay Kumar.

At the centre of the debate lies a song from the film that some believe echoes a classic Bengali track. But is it really a case of creative overlap, or simply coincidence? Priyadarshan offered his perspective and it’s already sparking discussion.

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Director Responds To Plagiarism Allegations

The controversy stems from the track Ram Ji Bhala Karein in Bhooth Bangla, which features a hook line that listeners have linked to Bhuter Raja Dilo Bor from the iconic film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, directed by Satyajit Ray.

Addressing the claims head-on, Priyadarshan said, "Huge respect I have to him, he is one of the masters from whom I learnt cinema. Second, the word you are saying is Bhoot. Now, if I ask you, in how many songs the word ‘Deewana’ used in Indian cinema? That means that only the first person, who used the word ‘deewana’ has the right to use it. It's only a word. We can't use, if somebody uses two lines, everybody can use, but the tune has nothing to do with the song."

His remarks underline a key distinction between lyrical coincidence and musical composition, suggesting that repetition of common words or phrases does not necessarily amount to plagiarism.

‘There Is Nothing Wrong’

Backing his stance further, the director emphasised that the song’s lyrics were independently written and contextually relevant to the film.

He added, "The lyricist has written those lines, and that is why we were so confident there is nothing wrong in it, and there’s a context to it because the film is ‘Bhooth Bangla’, and you should also understand there is a previous film called ‘Bhoot Bangla’ as well. Naturally, that title is repeated now. So these things get repeated; there is nothing. I respect Satyajit Ray like the god of Indian cinema."

His defence points to the broader nature of creative repetition in cinema, where themes, words, and even titles often reappear across generations.

What To Expect From ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla brings together a strong ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, Mithila Palkar, and Rajesh Sharma.

With its mix of horror and humour, the film is already generating buzz, but the ongoing debate around its music has only added to the intrigue.