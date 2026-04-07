Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma All Praise For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Say ‘Didn’t Flinch Once For 4 Hours’

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, recently watched Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has been dominating conversations across the country. After watching the Aditya Dhar directorial, the couple shared glowing reviews on their respective Instagram handles.

While Kohli said he had “never ever seen a cinematic experience like this in India,” Anushka described the film as “gripping and immersive”. Both also gave a special shoutout to director Aditya Dhar for bringing the film to life and praised Ranveer Singh for delivering what they called a “once-in-a-lifetime performance”.

‘Dhurandhar 2 Holds Attention Through And Through’

Anushka Sharma, who watched what is now Bollywood’s highest-grossing film, praised the film’s scale and storytelling in a detailed post. “What a fantastic film you’ve made, Aditya Dhar. It takes so much conviction to make an almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through,” she wrote.

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The 37-year-old actor further lauded the filmmaker’s vision, saying, “You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker. Ranveer Singh, you seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance.”

She also praised the supporting cast, adding, “R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi sir and each and every fantastic actor in the film - Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you.”

Anushka also congratulated the entire team behind the film.

Director Aditya Dhar later reshared her review on Instagram and thanked her for the appreciation. “This is truly overwhelming coming from such an exceptional talent like you. Thank you so much, Anushka. It only pushes us to aim higher, to tell stories with honesty, heart and purpose and keep striving to create something that truly moves people.”

‘Didn’t Flinch Once for 4 Hours’: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli also took to Instagram to share his reaction after watching the film. Posting the film’s poster, he wrote, “Saw the film today and dare I say that I’ve never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface, and I didn’t flinch once for almost 4 hours.”

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He added, “Aditya Dhar, your talent and conviction is reflected in what you’ve created. Hats off to you. You’re a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT Ranveer Singh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW.”

Aditya Dhar reshared Kohli’s post as well and expressed his gratitude. “Wooowww! Can't believe this is happening Virat, this genuinely means so much. Been a fan since your under 19WC days. Watching a once-in-a-generation legend show love like this just hits different.”

“The way you carry the country every time you step out inspires us, in our own small way, we'll always try to make India proud with our films. Jai Hind,” Aditya added.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres on March 19 and has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has so far earned Rs 1,622.72 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,225.72 crore in India and Rs 397 crore from overseas markets in gross collections. The film was released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. After completing its theatrical run, it will stream on JioHotstar.