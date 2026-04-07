Bhooth Bangla OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Film?

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Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and Tabu, is set to hit the silver screens next week on April 17, with paid previews starting at 9 pm on April 16. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, late actor Asrani, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar and several others in key roles.

The trailer, released yesterday, left many fans unimpressed. Although Priyadarshan has said that the film is not a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, some scenes and even the haunted house shown in the film reminded viewers of the 2007 movie.

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With just a few days left for the release, many are eager to know when and where the film will stream on OTT.

Bhooth Bangla OTT Release Date, Platform

The film, which is around three hours long, will stream on an OTT platform after completing its theatrical run. The streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix.

Although the makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the film’s OTT release date, it is expected to arrive on the streaming platform 45 to 60 days after its theatrical release.

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Bhooth Bangla was originally scheduled to release in theatres on April 2. It was later postponed to May 15 and then to April 10. The release date was shifted again to avoid a box office clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2.



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While announcing the new release date, Ektaa Kapoor wrote, “Love and Unity.”

“After a collective call with our distributors and the exhibitors, we have decided on a new release date for Bhooth Bangla, April 16, with the first show starting at 9 pm,” read the statement shared by Ektaa Kapoor.

It further added, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing exceptionally well is heartening news for our film industry, and the exhibitors feel that this shift will allow both films the space, focus and attention they deserve.”

The film will now hit theatres on April 17. It is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures along with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. The screenplay has been written by Priyadarshan, Rohan Shankar and Abhilash Nair.