Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal reconciled after ending their engagement last month.

Akriti admitted she was misguided by others' opinions about relationship.

Couple openly discussed differences, chose to reunite; requested privacy.

Shaw also shared post, confirming renewed commitment to their relationship.

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and internet personality Akriti Agarwal have reportedly reconciled after announcing the end of their engagement last month. The couple have now confirmed that they are back together, with Akriti addressing the circumstances that led to their separation and explaining why they decided to give their relationship another chance.

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Akriti Agarwal Says She Was 'Misguided'

Akriti shared a personal clarification on Instagram, reflecting on the decision to end her engagement with Shaw. She admitted that the opinions of people close to her had influenced how she viewed her fiancé and their relationship.

In her statement, Akriti wrote, "When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me, who seemed to know our relationship better than we did, influence how I saw my fiance and our relationship. I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved."

Although she acknowledged being influenced by others, Akriti didn't identify anyone involved. She also accepted responsibility for the decision and the emotional hurt it caused.

"I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused. We have since spoken openly, understood each other, and chosen to be together again. Together, we are enough for each other, and we don't need anyone else," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKRITI AGARWAL (@akritiagarwal7)

‘Please Respect Our Decision’: Akriti On Their Reconciliation

Akriti further explained that the couple had spoken openly, worked through their differences and decided to reunite after understanding each other's perspectives.

"This time, I want our future to be guided by our own understanding, trust and love. Please respect our decision as we begin again."

Prithvi Shaw also shared the same post on his social media account, accompanying it with heart and amulet emojis. The move signalled the couple's renewed commitment to their relationship after weeks of speculation surrounding their split.

(Image Source: Instagram/@prithvishaw)

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Prithvi Shaw And Akriti Agarwal Announced Engagement In March 2026

Shaw and Akriti announced their engagement in March 2026. However, the couple confirmed their separation in September, when Akriti shared a statement citing differences in their goals and circumstances.

At the time, she said the decision had been mutual and urged people not to speculate about the reasons behind their breakup.

Rumours about possible infidelity had also surfaced before their separation. In July, Akriti shared a post about betrayal, prompting speculation about her relationship with the cricketer. She later clarified that the post wasn't directed at Shaw and had also spoken positively about their relationship.

With their latest announcement, the couple have now put their separation behind them and expressed their intention to rebuild their relationship on the basis of mutual understanding, trust and love.