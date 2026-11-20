Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi accused government of weakening India's global influence.

He contrasted India's role with Pakistan's US, Iran engagement.

BJP countered, calling Gandhi

BJP cited India's peace efforts, criticized UPA foreign policy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has triggered a fresh political confrontation with the BJP after accusing the Narendra Modi government of weakening India's influence in global affairs. Speaking at the University of Chicago in the US, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha described India as a “side player” in geopolitics, contrasting its position with Pakistan's engagement with major powers, including the United States and Iran.

The remarks drew a sharp response from the BJP, which accused Gandhi of being overly sympathetic towards Pakistan and questioned his understanding of India's diplomatic record.

Rahul Gandhi Questions India's Global Influence

Addressing students at the University of Chicago, Gandhi said India had traditionally followed an independent foreign policy, maintaining international partnerships without compromising its own assessment of global developments.

However, he argued that the country was losing its place in important international discussions despite its size and geopolitical significance.

“India has always had a very sophisticated understanding of geopolitics. We had partnerships, we had relationships, but we had a mind of our own. India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the United States,” Gandhi said, as per a report on NDTV.

He also questioned the Modi government's emphasis on personal relationships with global leaders, arguing that friendship should not determine diplomatic engagements.

“PM Modi keeps saying, ‘He’s my friend.’ But friendship is not the point and geopolitics cannot work like this. Who gives a damn about friendship? Do you really think that geopolitics is going to work because the guy is your friend?” he said.

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BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Pak Fan Boy’

The BJP hit back at Gandhi on Friday, accusing him of repeatedly projecting Pakistan favourably while discussing India's foreign policy on international platforms.

In a series of posts on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari questioned Gandhi's references to Pakistan and alleged that he was presenting the neighbouring country as a model for diplomatic engagement.

“Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy!” Bhandari said.

“Yet again he idolizes Pakistan as a role model for him in foreign policy outreach!” he added.

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BJP Brings Up India's Peace Initiatives

Bhandari also accused the Congress leader of overlooking India's diplomatic interventions and its efforts to facilitate peace during international conflicts.

“His love for Pakistan has made him forget that it is India which Russia and Ukraine both acknowledged for its peace efforts and Iran waived of any Hormuz restrictions,” he said.

Taking his criticism further, the BJP spokesperson invoked the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and the UPA government's handling of relations with Pakistan.

“Rahul Gandhi’s love for terror state Pakistan made UPA compromise India’s sovereignty at Sharmal Shekh and not attack Pakistan post 26/11 terror attack!” Bhandari said.

Gandhi's Remarks At Chicago University

Gandhi made the comments during his interaction with students on Wednesday, where he discussed India's position in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.

He reiterated that India's size and international standing should translate into a stronger role in global decision-making.

“India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player,” Gandhi said.