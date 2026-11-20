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Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Welcome First Child, Name Baby Boy Dev Nidimoru
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby boy. The couple also revealed their little one's name, Dev Nidimoru, and shared a picture on Instagram.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Welcome Baby Boy
While announcing the happy news on Instagram, the couple wrote, “Our beautiful baby boy. Dev Nidimoru. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj”
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