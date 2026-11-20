Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby boy. The couple also revealed their little one's name, Dev Nidimoru, and shared a picture on Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Welcome Baby Boy

While announcing the happy news on Instagram, the couple wrote, “Our beautiful baby boy. Dev Nidimoru. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj”

