Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police issued LOC against Abhishek Pandit in firing case.

Pandit, brother of gang aide, allegedly financed arrested suspects.

He fled arrest attempt; wife Sneha Pandit already arrested.

Abhishek manages gang finances; police seek crucial money trail.

Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Abhishek Pandit, who is absconding in connection with the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff. Abhishek is the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi gang aide and mastermind Anil Pandit and is suspected of helping finance those arrested in connection with the firing incident.

LOC Issued Against Abhishek Pandit

Mumbai Crime Branch officials had travelled to Karnal, Haryana, to apprehend Abhishek Pandit, but he fled before he could be arrested. His wife, Sneha Pandit, has since been arrested in connection with the case.

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According to sources close to ABP News, Abhishek is a key accused who allegedly manages the gang's finances. Investigators suspect he may attempt to flee the country, prompting them to issue an LOC to prevent him from leaving India. Sources further suggest that his arrest could prove crucial to the investigation, as police believe he may provide vital information about the gang's financial operations and help uncover its money trail.

Mumbai: Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Abhishek Pandit, an absconding accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff. Abhishek, the brother of alleged gang mastermind Anil Pandit, is accused of helping finance the arrested suspects. He reportedly fled when the Mumbai Crime Branch team went to arrest him in Karnal, Haryana. His wife, Suneha Pandit, has been arrested in the case. Abhishek is a key accused who allegedly handled the gang's finances, and the LOC has been issued amid concerns that he may attempt to leave the country: Mumbai Police Sources — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2026

On Monday, Mumbai Crime Branch produced six accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case before the MCOCA court. While five accused were remanded to judicial custody, the sixth accused, Suneha Sharma, was sent to Crime Branch custody until November 21. The six are among the 13 accused arrested in connection with the case. Accused Nos. 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8 - Phool Singh, Rehan, Kunal, Sumit and Ankit - were remanded to judicial custody, while accused No. 13, Suneha Sharma, was sent to Crime Branch custody.

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The investigation so far has revealed that funds were allegedly routed through overseas accounts to finance the firing incident. Police have also received information about money being transferred to Suneha. Investigators suspect that more than 20 QR codes were used as part of the alleged conspiracy. The police are now examining the transactions made through these QR codes to establish their role in the incident. The probe has also revealed that money was transferred to certain vendors whose QR codes were allegedly used for the transactions.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped an attack on October 19, when motorcycle-borne men opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area before fleeing. The actor was reportedly unharmed, but his driver sustained a gunshot injury. Tiger then took his injured driver to the hospital.



The actor has since resumed his professional commitments and returned to shooting. His latest song ‘Tenu Leke Jaana’ was released on November 18.





