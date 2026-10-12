Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan declined a fan's handshake on his birthday.

Video sparked mixed reactions comparing him to other actors.

Fans defended Bachchan citing health advice, critics mentioned Jaya.

Amitabh Bachchan marked his 84th birthday on October 11, and as he does every year, he stepped out to greet the fans gathered outside his Juhu residence, Jalsa. A video from the gathering is now circulating online, showing a few children trying to cross the security barricade to get close to him.

A young girl was also seen repeatedly requesting the actor for a handshake, but he denied it. This particular moment has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some users comparing his behaviour to Salman Khan's, while others recall how late actor Nana Patekar would have reacted.

Amitabh Bachchan Refuses To Shake Hands With Female Fan

The now-viral video shows Amitabh Bachchan greeting a young female fan with folded hands as she reaches out for a handshake. As the video progresses, security personnel escort the girl away while ensuring that other fans do not cross the barricades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Manjrekar 🧿 (@bollywood_videographer)

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Remove Her Bra And Give It To ScoutOP? Here's What Happened

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users are comparing Amitabh with Salman Khan, others have been reminded of Nana Patekar.

People Remember Nana Patekar

After watching Amitabh Bachchan’s video, several social media users recalled Nana Patekar. Many praised the actor’s behaviour in the comments, saying that if Nana had been in Amitabh’s place, he would have shaken hands with the fans and even hugged them.

ALSO READ| Tanushree Dutta Torches Nana Patekar’s Supporters With Chilling Prophecy: 'I'll Watch You Turn To Ashes'

One user wrote, “Nana Patekar had a very pure heart. Had he been there, he would have definitely hugged them. Miss you, Nana Patekar sir.” Another social media user commented, “This is why Nana is loved. Always a legend.”

A few also compared Amitabh Bachchan with Salman Khan. One user commented, “Difference between Bachchan and Salman.” Another wrote, “Not everyone is Salman or Shah Rukh.” A Salman Khan fan simply commented, “Respect, Salman Bhai.”

Fans Defend Amitabh Bachchan

While some users questioned Amitabh Bachchan’s behaviour, fans came to his defence.

One user criticised the girl’s actions, writing, “There was no need to do that.” Another comment claimed that a doctor had advised Amitabh against shaking hands with anyone.

A person who claims to be a family member of a contestant who had met Amitabh on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati wrote, “Actually, considering his age, the doctor has advised him not to shake hands with anyone to protect him from infections. Try to understand the situation from the other side as well.”

However, this claim was made by a social media user. There has been no independent confirmation of whether Amitabh Bachchan’s doctor has given him such advice.

Jaya Bachchan Also Mentioned

Some users also brought up Amitabh Bachchan’s wife, actor Jaya Bachchan, while discussing the incident. In a few comments, users took a dig at Amitabh’s behaviour by suggesting that he was learning from Jaya.

Jaya Bachchan is often seen keeping her distance from fans. She has also frequently reprimanded paparazzi for taking her photographs without asking for permission. As a result, some users felt that Amitabh’s behaviour in the video resembled his wife’s approach towards fans and photographers.