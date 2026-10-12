Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Remove Her Bra And Give It To ScoutOP? Here's What Happened

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A viral clip showed Love Gill handing ScoutOP a polythene filled with ice or a cool pack.

Viewers misinterpreted the item, fueling criticism over their closeness.

Salman Khan questioned their brother-sister bond during a recent episode.

Both continue to face criticism for their physical interactions.

A viral clip from Bigg Boss 20 has sparked fresh speculation about contestants Love Gill and ScoutOP. Reacting to the clip, social media users have claimed that the singer removed her bra and handed it to the gamer. However, the low-resolution footage appears to have been misinterpreted. The video has surfaced amid growing scrutiny of the duo's physical closeness, which has already drawn criticism online.

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What Happened In Love Gill And ScoutOP's Viral Video?

The short clip, from the 24-hour live feed of Bigg Boss 20, began circulating online as viewers debated what Love appeared to hand ScoutOP. Due to the poor video quality, some users assumed she was taking off her bra and giving it to him.

However, the item was not a bra. Love appeared to be removing ice wrapped in polythene or a cool pack from inside her shirt before handing it to ScoutOP.

The controversy has gained further attention because Love and ScoutOP have repeatedly described their relationship as a brother-sister bond.

The Qazi fandom is once again spreading a clip of Love Gill giving Scout an ice pack, but they’re using low-quality, edited footage to make it look like a bra. How low can a fandom stoop. SHAME ON QAZI FANDOM! 🤡 #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/V2khmmeseh — S4L (@S4L_Backup) October 11, 2026

Salman Khan Question Love Gill About Her Bond With ScoutOP

The video resurfaced shortly after Salman Khan addressed Love and ScoutOP's physical closeness during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

During the conversation, Salman asked Love, “Do you have a brother?” To which she replied, “Yes, sir, I have a younger brother.” When he asked about his age, she said, “He’s 17 years old.”

Salman then questioned whether physical contact between Love and her brother ever felt awkward. She maintained that it was normal between them.

To take the conversation further, Salman touched his thigh and asked whether touching her brother's foot near that area would be acceptable. Love agreed, prompting the host to say, “Okay, then it’s not a problem.” As he walked away, Salman gestured towards Amrapali and remarked, “You know what I’m talking about.”

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Why Are Love Gill And ScoutOP Facing Criticism?

Over the past week, Love Gill and ScoutOP have faced criticism on social media over their physical interactions inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Despite the trolling, both have maintained that their relationship is that of a brother and sister.

ScoutOP had previously attracted attention after speaking about his confused feelings towards Love, with his remarks drawing a mixed response online. His reported relationship with Kaashvi Hiranandani has also become part of the wider discussion surrounding the contestants.