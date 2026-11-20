Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court rejected Tamil Nadu's plea for additional Cauvery water.

Tamil Nadu sought more water citing deficiency, alleged shortfall.

Karnataka claimed compliance with Cauvery Water Management Authority directives.

The long-standing Cauvery dispute dates back to 1892 agreements.

The Supreme Court has rejected Tamil Nadu's plea seeking directions to Karnataka to release additional Cauvery water to address the state's water shortage. A Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh pronounced the order after hearing the matter. The court dismissed Tamil Nadu's application seeking the release of additional water to meet its requirements.

"We have dismissed (the application)," the Court said while pronouncing its order, as per reports.

Tamil Nadu Seeks Immediate Release Of Cauvery Water

The Tamil Nadu government had approached the Supreme Court with two applications seeking directions for the immediate release of its due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka.

The state sought the court's intervention to ensure that Karnataka released the required quantity of water amid concerns over the shortage.

In August, the state alleged that it had not received its allocated quantity despite facing deficient rainfall. It told the court that a shortfall of approximately 11 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) had left it unable to provide water for irrigation.

Karnataka, however, contested Tamil Nadu's allegations, maintaining that it had complied with the directions issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

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Cauvery Water Dispute Dates Back To 1892

The water-sharing disagreement between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has its origins in agreements signed in 1892 and 1924 between the erstwhile Madras Presidency and the Princely State of Mysore.

Following several unsuccessful attempts to resolve the dispute through negotiations, the Supreme Court directed the establishment of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

The tribunal delivered its final award in 2007, specifying the water allocation between the states and permitting Tamil Nadu to draw a fixed quantity of water daily. However, the decision did not bring the dispute to an end, as both states subsequently approached the court seeking a review of the award.

Supreme Court Intervened Again In 2016

The dispute returned to the Supreme Court in 2016 after Tamil Nadu approached it over the release of Cauvery water. Karnataka maintained that its reservoirs did not have sufficient water to meet the additional demand.

Following the developments, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to constitute a Cauvery Management Board (CMB) to oversee the implementation of water-sharing arrangements.