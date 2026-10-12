India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSaif Ali Khan Makes Instagram Debut With ‘Pataudi Library’ Post; Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan Makes Instagram Debut With ‘Pataudi Library’ Post; Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan has made his Instagram debut, and he follows only his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Saif Ali Khan debuted on Instagram with his first post.
  • His initial post featured library photos, captioned 'Judging books'.
  • Created September, account quickly gained followers, follows only Kareena.
  • He previously used private account, admitting social media addiction.

Saif Ali Khan has stepped into the world of Instagram. The actor, long known for keeping his private life under wraps, posted his first update for followers. For an actor who has kept his distance from the social media spotlight for years, the debut marks a notable change, and fans are already welcoming him warmly.

Saif Ali Khan’s First Instagram Post

Saif goes by the username “saifalikhanpataudi” and his first post is dedicated to the “Pataudi Library”. The actor shared two pictures of himself inside the library. In one, he is seen striking a pose and in the other, he is seen reading a book. “Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover…,” he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saif Ali Khan (@saifalikhanpataudi)

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan Declines Handshake With Young Female Fan; Netizens Compare Him To Salman Khan, Nana Patekar

Fans were quick to welcome Saif in the comments section. Some also jokingly asked him for a “shoutout”, while others appeared excited to see the actor finally join the platform.

Saif Ali Khan Joined Instagram In September

According to the account’s About section, Saif created his Instagram profile in September but shared his first post only on October 11. At the time of writing, Saif Ali Khan’s Instagram account has already crossed 8,000 followers. Interestingly, the actor follows only one account - that of his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Remove Her Bra And Give It To ScoutOP? Here's What Happened 

Saif Ali Khan On Using Private Instagram Account

In a conversation with HT City in 2024, Saif revealed that he occasionally browsed Instagram using a private account. However, he also admitted that the platform could be addictive.

“I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don’t enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it,” the outlet quoted him as saying at the time.

Saif was last seen in Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar. The Priyadarshan directorial reportedly collected Rs 9.92 crore net in India and Rs 3.35 crore gross in overseas markets, taking its total worldwide gross to Rs 15.05 crore.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Saif Ali Khan make his first post on Instagram?

Saif Ali Khan shared his first Instagram post on October 11. Although, he had created his profile in September.

What was the subject of Saif Ali Khan's first Instagram post?

His first post was dedicated to the "Pataudi Library".

Does Saif Ali Khan follow many accounts on Instagram?

No, Saif Ali Khan follows only one account on Instagram. That account belongs to his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Did Saif Ali Khan have any prior experience with Instagram?

Yes, he previously browsed Instagram using a private secret account. He admitted to finding the platform addictive at times.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 12 Oct 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Amitabh Bachchan Declines Handshake With Young Female Fan; Netizens Compare Him To Salman Khan, Nana Patekar
Amitabh Bachchan Declines Handshake With Young Female Fan; Netizens Compare Him To Salman Khan, Nana Patekar
Celebrities
Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Remove Her Bra And Give It To ScoutOP? Here's What Happened
Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Remove Her Bra And Give It To ScoutOP? Here's What Happened
Celebrities
Madhu Kambikar Passes Away At 73; Actress Played Role Of Nana Patekar's Mother In 'Hum Dono', 'Yeshwant'
Madhu Kambikar Passes Away At 73; Actress Played Role Of Nana Patekar's Mother In 'Hum Dono', 'Yeshwant'
Celebrities
After ‘Batwara 1947’, Sunny Deol’s Next Is ‘Suryaa’; First Look, Release Date Out
After ‘Batwara 1947’, Sunny Deol’s Next Is ‘Suryaa’; First Look, Release Date Out
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: SP MP Rajiv Rai Confronts Police Over Delivery Workers’ Harassment, Video Goes Viral
Delhi Politics: BJP Mahila Morcha Targets Congress Over Allegations Against MP Bimol Akoijam
Delhi Protest: Congress Workers Gather Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s March as BJP Mahila Morcha Protests
Supreme Court News: Rahul Gandhi Plans March as CJI Rejects Opposition’s Meeting Request
UP Politics: Yogi Adityanath Targets INDIA Bloc Ahead of March Over Constitutional Institutions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget