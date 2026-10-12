Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saif Ali Khan debuted on Instagram with his first post.

His initial post featured library photos, captioned 'Judging books'.

Created September, account quickly gained followers, follows only Kareena.

He previously used private account, admitting social media addiction.

Saif Ali Khan has stepped into the world of Instagram. The actor, long known for keeping his private life under wraps, posted his first update for followers. For an actor who has kept his distance from the social media spotlight for years, the debut marks a notable change, and fans are already welcoming him warmly.

Saif Ali Khan’s First Instagram Post

Saif goes by the username “saifalikhanpataudi” and his first post is dedicated to the “Pataudi Library”. The actor shared two pictures of himself inside the library. In one, he is seen striking a pose and in the other, he is seen reading a book. “Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover…,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saif Ali Khan (@saifalikhanpataudi)

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Fans were quick to welcome Saif in the comments section. Some also jokingly asked him for a “shoutout”, while others appeared excited to see the actor finally join the platform.

Saif Ali Khan Joined Instagram In September

According to the account’s About section, Saif created his Instagram profile in September but shared his first post only on October 11. At the time of writing, Saif Ali Khan’s Instagram account has already crossed 8,000 followers. Interestingly, the actor follows only one account - that of his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.



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Saif Ali Khan On Using Private Instagram Account

In a conversation with HT City in 2024, Saif revealed that he occasionally browsed Instagram using a private account. However, he also admitted that the platform could be addictive.

“I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don’t enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it,” the outlet quoted him as saying at the time.

Saif was last seen in Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar. The Priyadarshan directorial reportedly collected Rs 9.92 crore net in India and Rs 3.35 crore gross in overseas markets, taking its total worldwide gross to Rs 15.05 crore.