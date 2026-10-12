Saif Ali Khan shared his first Instagram post on October 11. Although, he had created his profile in September.
Saif Ali Khan Makes Instagram Debut With ‘Pataudi Library’ Post; Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan
Saif Ali Khan has made his Instagram debut, and he follows only his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.
- Saif Ali Khan debuted on Instagram with his first post.
- His initial post featured library photos, captioned 'Judging books'.
- Created September, account quickly gained followers, follows only Kareena.
- He previously used private account, admitting social media addiction.
Saif Ali Khan has stepped into the world of Instagram. The actor, long known for keeping his private life under wraps, posted his first update for followers. For an actor who has kept his distance from the social media spotlight for years, the debut marks a notable change, and fans are already welcoming him warmly.
Saif Ali Khan’s First Instagram Post
Saif goes by the username “saifalikhanpataudi” and his first post is dedicated to the “Pataudi Library”. The actor shared two pictures of himself inside the library. In one, he is seen striking a pose and in the other, he is seen reading a book. “Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover…,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
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Fans were quick to welcome Saif in the comments section. Some also jokingly asked him for a “shoutout”, while others appeared excited to see the actor finally join the platform.
Saif Ali Khan Joined Instagram In September
According to the account’s About section, Saif created his Instagram profile in September but shared his first post only on October 11. At the time of writing, Saif Ali Khan’s Instagram account has already crossed 8,000 followers. Interestingly, the actor follows only one account - that of his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.
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Saif Ali Khan On Using Private Instagram Account
In a conversation with HT City in 2024, Saif revealed that he occasionally browsed Instagram using a private account. However, he also admitted that the platform could be addictive.
“I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don’t enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it,” the outlet quoted him as saying at the time.
Saif was last seen in Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar. The Priyadarshan directorial reportedly collected Rs 9.92 crore net in India and Rs 3.35 crore gross in overseas markets, taking its total worldwide gross to Rs 15.05 crore.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Saif Ali Khan make his first post on Instagram?
What was the subject of Saif Ali Khan's first Instagram post?
His first post was dedicated to the "Pataudi Library".
Does Saif Ali Khan follow many accounts on Instagram?
No, Saif Ali Khan follows only one account on Instagram. That account belongs to his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Did Saif Ali Khan have any prior experience with Instagram?
Yes, he previously browsed Instagram using a private secret account. He admitted to finding the platform addictive at times.