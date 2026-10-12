‘I Made Rs 25 Crore More’: Kumar Taurani Recalls Shobha Kapoor’s Reaction To ‘Choli Ke Peeche’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Crew' (2024) starred Kareena, Tabu, Kriti; film performed well.

Kumar Taurani has revealed that the recreated version of Choli Ke Peeche in the 2024 film Crew helped producer Shobha Kapoor earn an additional Rs 25 crore. Speaking about the success of recreated songs, the music producer also called for more old songs to be reintroduced in films.

Kumar Taurani Backs Remakes Of Old Songs

Kumar Taurani recently appeared on film critic Komal Nahta’s YouTube show Game Changers Of India with his brother Ramesh Taurani. The brothers, who run the popular music company Tips Industries, discussed the growing trend of recreating popular songs and their impact on the music industry. Kumar expressed his support for recreating classic tracks, pointing to the success of songs such as ‘Chunari Chunari’, ‘Chamma Chamma’ and ‘Aankhon Se Tune 2.0’.

According to him, these songs received around 20,000 streams earlier, but their recreated versions helped push their streaming numbers into the millions. He also noted that the renewed popularity benefits the original versions.

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How ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ Earned An Extra Rs 25 Crore For ‘Crew’

During the conversation, Kumar Taurani spoke about the success of Crew, which was released in 2024. He recalled that ‘Naina’ and ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ became popular tracks from the film. The song’s signature ‘Ku Ku Ku Ku’ hook was also widely used in the film’s background score.

Kumar revealed that producer Shobha Kapoor personally told him that the song had helped her earn an additional Rs 25 crore.

Recalling her words, he said, “Kumar ji, because of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’, I made Rs 25 crores more in my pocket. Imagine!”

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About ‘Crew’

Released in 2024, Crew starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in key roles. The film performed well at the box office, with its music also drawing attention. The recreated version of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ featured vocals by Ila Arun, Alka Yagnik, Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh. The original song appeared in the 1993 film Khalnayak, starring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, and became a popular hit.