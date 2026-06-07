Akshaye Khanna And Aishwarya Rai's Old Miami Stage Video From Taal Era Goes Viral Online: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vintage Akshaye, Aishwarya dance video from 'Taal' went viral.

Akshaye Khanna’s past comments praising Aishwarya Rai also resurfaced.

Subhash Ghai confirmed 'Taal 2' script is almost complete.

A video of Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai performing together on stage in Miami in 1999 has resurfaced on the Internet, and fans simply cannot get enough of it. The clip, which is from around the time their film Taal had released, shows the two matching steps to the film's title track, and the chemistry between them is hard to miss. Within no time of resurfacing, the video went viral and opened up a floodgate of nostalgia for everyone who grew up watching the two of them on screen together. The two had previously worked together in Aa Ab Laut Chale before reuniting for Subhash Ghai's Taal, which went on to become one of the most celebrated films of that era.

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Akshaye Couldn't Stop Staring At Aishwarya

The resurfaced video has also brought back memories of an old interview where Akshaye Khanna spoke about Aishwarya Rai in a way that left everyone charmed. During the promotions of Ittefaq, Karan Johar had asked him who he thought was the sexiest girl in the industry at the time. Without skipping a beat, Akshaye named Aishwarya and said he could not take his eyes off her every time they met. He added that it was embarrassing for men and that she must be used to people staring at her, but he personally was not used to being unable to look away from someone the way he could not with her.

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Subhash Ghai Confirms Taal 2

Meanwhile, there is more reason for Taal fans to be excited. Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently confirmed that the script for Taal 2 is almost done. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ghai shared that he has been asked about a sequel for the past 15 years, and that even Gen Z audiences have been pushing him to revisit the world of Taal. He said that while the subject may seem simple on the surface, bringing it to life is far more difficult, and that purity of intent is essential before going ahead with it. Originally released in 1999, Taal has since attained cult status for its music, its storytelling, and the performances at its heart.