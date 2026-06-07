Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anu Aggarwal shared insights on actors' project selection responsibility.

She highlighted leaving films due to objectification, urged younger actors.

Telugu film 'Peddi' faced backlash for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor's character.

Viewers criticized forceful kissing scene as depicting sexual assault.

As the debate surrounding Telugu film Peddi continues to dominate online conversations, former actress Anu Aggarwal has shared her perspective on the issue. Drawing from her own experiences in the film industry, the Aashiqui star reflected on the responsibility actors carry when selecting projects and urged the younger generation to stand firm when faced with stories that undermine human dignity.

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Anu Aggarwal Links The Debate To Her Career Choice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anu Aggarwal (@anusualanu)

Taking to Instagram, Aggarwal connected the ongoing criticism of Peddi with a decision she made early in her career. Praising audiences for demanding better representation of women on screen, she stressed that meaningful change requires accountability from everyone involved in filmmaking.

She wrote, “The recent conversations around Peddi reminded me of a choice I made long ago. I applaud today’s audience for speaking up and asking for more dignity in the portrayal of women. But responsibility does not rest only with the audience. Nor does it rest only with filmmakers.”

Expanding on that thought, she added, “It rests with us actors too. More than 30 years ago, after Aashiqui, I made it a point to hear the story before signing a film. Objectification of women was the norm. I chose to act against that norm. The films I did stand testimony to that choice. In many ways, that is one of the reasons I eventually walked away from films.”

A Message To The Industry’s Younger Generation

Aggarwal also used the opportunity to encourage emerging actors and actresses to be more selective about the projects they take on.

She wrote, “Today, I encourage young actors and actresses to hear the story first. Ask questions. And if something compromises human dignity, have the courage to say no.”

She further added, “Stories will change when audiences demand better. But they will also change when we actors refuse to participate in what we no longer believe in.”

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Why Peddi Sparked Backlash

Released on June 4, 2026, Peddi is a Telugu-language sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Ram Charan in the lead role, while Janhvi Kapoor plays Achiyyamma. The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani, with music composed by A.R. Rahman.

Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, the story follows a lower-caste villager who turns to wrestling in an effort to bring respect and recognition to his community.

Soon after its release, sections of the audience criticised the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character. Several viewers argued that certain scenes reduced the character to an objectified role and offered little narrative depth. One sequence, in which the male protagonist forcefully kisses Achiyyamma during a power cut, drew particular criticism online, with many social media users describing it as a depiction of sexual assault.