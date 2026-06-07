Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dua Lipa's Palermo wedding sparked widespread local protests.

Public spaces blocked and daily life severely disrupted.

Locals organized protests, criticizing officials for allowing restrictions.

Couple offered compensation amid continued controversy over extravagance.

What was meant to be a dreamy, picture-perfect wedding celebration for pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner ended up sparking a wave of protests from locals in Palermo, Sicily. The couple, who had already tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in London, chose the Italian city for a three-day-long wedding party, reportedly spending around £1.3 million (appox. Rs 15.3 crore) on the festivities. While the celebrations were grand by any standard, they came at a cost for the people of Palermo, who found public roads blocked, familiar spaces shut off and their daily routines disrupted to make way for the high-profile event.

Locals Fight Back

The backlash from locals was not quiet. Protest signs started appearing across Palermo's city centre, carrying messages like "Palermo belongs to everyone" and "This square is not a private lounge." When some of those posters were taken down, residents responded with graffiti and even more visible displays of their frustration. One activist group called on people living in the historic district to hang fake "welcome" posters from their balconies as a direct pushback against what they saw as the commercialisation of shared public spaces. Their message was simple: public spaces belong to the public, not to private events, however glamorous they may be.

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Authorities had used special regulations to put up barricades and section off parts of the old town centre. Iconic venues across the city were also booked exclusively for the event. Guests were put up at the luxury Villa Igiea, a private cocktail was held at the Galleria d'Arte Moderna, and the main celebrations took place at Villa Valguarnera, a sprawling historic estate. Local officials came under fire for how they had allowed these restrictions to be put in place, with many residents feeling that the city had been handed over to wealthy visitors at the expense of everyday life.

Star-Studded Celebrations Inside

On the inside, however, it was a very different story. Around 200 guests from the worlds of music, film and fashion made their way to Sicily for the weekend. The guest list included Charli XCX, George Daniel, Kevin Parker, Donatella Versace and Mark Ronson. Early speculation that Elton John would perform at the wedding turned out to be true, with the music legend reportedly singing for the newlyweds.

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As for the protests outside, the couple did attempt to address the situation. According to a report in The Sun, they offered £5,000 (approx Rs 5.8 lakhs) to those affected by the disruption. However, an insider noted that the compensation and the overall extravagance of the event sat at odds with the more understated, romantic image being presented to the public.