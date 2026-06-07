Abhijeet Dipke Issues Ultimatum, Warns Of Nationwide Agitation If Pradhan Stays

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cockroach Janta Party protested education irregularities, issued government ultimatum.

Demands Union Education Minister's removal within next seven days.

A day after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the education system, party founder Abhijeet Dipke issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Central government.

Dipke said that if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is not removed from office or does not resign within seven days, the agitation will be expanded into a nationwide movement. He made it clear that the protest would not end here and that the campaign would be intensified in the coming days.

Protest Described As Peaceful

In a statement issued after the demonstration, Dipke thanked all those who participated in the protest, describing it as peaceful.

Read More: UP Doctor 'Attacked' After Refusing To Join 'Cockroach Janta Party'

He said a large number of people who had never taken part in a protest before joined the demonstration and expressed their dissatisfaction with the education system. According to Dipke, the protest marks only the beginning of a larger movement.

He added that an entire generation has been affected by issues related to the education system and that accountability must be fixed.

Yesterday, thousands of us made history. Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar showed the government a trailer of what cockroaches are capable of when we unite.



Most people who joined us yesterday had never participated in a protest before. But they felt emboldened by our… pic.twitter.com/eudgmDvdzC — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 7, 2026

Dipke Warns Of Nationwide Agitation

Dipke accused Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of having failed an entire generation. He warned that if no action is taken within the next seven days to remove the minister or secure his resignation, the movement will be taken to the ground on a much larger scale.

He also said that he would address supporters through a live session on Instagram to outline the next phase of the campaign.

Although the protest at Jantar Mantar concluded after several hours of sloganeering and demonstrations on Saturday, the organisers have given the government one week to respond.

CJP spokesperson Ashish Ranka said the government has seven days to act. He stated that either Dharmendra Pradhan should resign with dignity or Prime Minister Narendra Modi should remove him from office.

"If that does not happen, the movement will spread across the country," Ranka said, adding that the time has come for changes in India's education system and that the process has begun from Jantar Mantar.

Read More: 'People Sitting Abroad Can't Direct India's Youth; They Won't Be Puppets': BJP Chief's Veiled Jibe At CJP

BJP Hits Back

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also reacted to the protest. BJP national president Nitin Navin said that some people sitting abroad are trying to decide the direction of India's youth, but that would not be allowed to happen.

His remarks came as a large number of people gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest over issues related to examinations and the education system.