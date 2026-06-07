'Peddi' maintained strong momentum, becoming one of the biggest Telugu film openings of the year. It achieved a worldwide gross collection of Rs 191.07 crore within three days.
Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Nears Rs 250 Cr Worldwide On Day 3 Despite Facing Backlash
Ram Charan's Peddi continues its impressive box-office performance, earning Rs 236.7 crore worldwide in just three days. The sports drama remains one of the biggest Telugu openings of the year.
- Peddi amassed 191.07 crore worldwide gross after three days.
- India net collections reached 125.25 crore by third day.
- Day four early estimates indicate steady box office collections.
Ram Charan's latest big-screen outing, Peddi, has kept its momentum intact during its opening weekend, posting strong numbers across both domestic and overseas markets. The sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has continued to draw audiences to cinema, with the makers announcing a worldwide gross of Rs 236.7 crore within just three days of release.
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Peddi Maintains Strong Box Office Momentum
Since its release, Peddi has emerged as one of the biggest Telugu film openings of the year. Trade estimates indicate that the film collected Rs 28.85 crore net in India on its third day. The makers' latest worldwide update suggests that the film continues to perform steadily across key territories, both in India and overseas.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Day 3 earnings of Rs 28.85 crore net reflected a 7.2 per cent increase compared to Day 2's net collection of Rs 26.90 crore.
The film generated Rs 28.85 crore net across 9,019 shows on its third day. With that, its total India gross collection has reached Rs 149.07 crore, while the cumulative India net collection stands at Rs 125.25 crore.
Meanwhile, overseas markets contributed Rs 8 crore on Day 3, taking the film's international gross total to Rs 42 crore. This pushed the worldwide gross collection to Rs 191.07 crore, according to trade data.
Worldwide Collections Continue To Rise
The Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer crossed the Rs 190 crore worldwide gross mark within three days of release, underlining its strong start at the global box office.
The multilingual release is currently screening in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
On its opening day, Peddi recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 110.49 crore. The figure rose to Rs 148.49 crore on Day 2, further boosting the film's impressive early run.
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Day 4 Box Office Collection
As Day 4 progresses, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi is reportedly running across 3,696 shows. Early estimates suggest the film has collected Rs 8 crore net so far today.
The running total currently stands at Rs 158.51 crore gross in India, while India net collections have reached Rs 133.25 crore. Final Day 4 figures are yet to be reported.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did 'Peddi' perform at the box office during its opening weekend?
What were the total worldwide collections for 'Peddi' after three days?
The film garnered a worldwide gross collection of Rs 191.07 crore within three days of its release. This included an international gross total of Rs 42 crore.
In which languages was 'Peddi' released?
The film 'Peddi' is a multilingual release. It is currently screening in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.
What was 'Peddi's' net collection in India after three days?
'Peddi' accumulated a cumulative India net collection of Rs 125.25 crore within three days. Its third-day net collection in India was Rs 28.85 crore.