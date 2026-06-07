Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Nears Rs 250 Cr Worldwide On Day 3 Despite Facing Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Peddi amassed 191.07 crore worldwide gross after three days.

India net collections reached 125.25 crore by third day.

Day four early estimates indicate steady box office collections.

Ram Charan's latest big-screen outing, Peddi, has kept its momentum intact during its opening weekend, posting strong numbers across both domestic and overseas markets. The sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has continued to draw audiences to cinema, with the makers announcing a worldwide gross of Rs 236.7 crore within just three days of release.

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Peddi Maintains Strong Box Office Momentum

Since its release, Peddi has emerged as one of the biggest Telugu film openings of the year. Trade estimates indicate that the film collected Rs 28.85 crore net in India on its third day. The makers' latest worldwide update suggests that the film continues to perform steadily across key territories, both in India and overseas.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Day 3 earnings of Rs 28.85 crore net reflected a 7.2 per cent increase compared to Day 2's net collection of Rs 26.90 crore.

The film generated Rs 28.85 crore net across 9,019 shows on its third day. With that, its total India gross collection has reached Rs 149.07 crore, while the cumulative India net collection stands at Rs 125.25 crore.

Meanwhile, overseas markets contributed Rs 8 crore on Day 3, taking the film's international gross total to Rs 42 crore. This pushed the worldwide gross collection to Rs 191.07 crore, according to trade data.

Worldwide Collections Continue To Rise

The Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer crossed the Rs 190 crore worldwide gross mark within three days of release, underlining its strong start at the global box office.

The multilingual release is currently screening in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

On its opening day, Peddi recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 110.49 crore. The figure rose to Rs 148.49 crore on Day 2, further boosting the film's impressive early run.

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Day 4 Box Office Collection

As Day 4 progresses, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi is reportedly running across 3,696 shows. Early estimates suggest the film has collected Rs 8 crore net so far today.

The running total currently stands at Rs 158.51 crore gross in India, while India net collections have reached Rs 133.25 crore. Final Day 4 figures are yet to be reported.