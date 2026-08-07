Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav recently met Mumbai model Rhiya Ahir. Dimple praised Rhiya's courage and questioned the government regarding the alleged treatment of women protesters.
Dimple Yadav Meets Mumbai Model Rhiya Ahir; Questions Government Over Assault By Delhi Police
Dimple Yadav questioned the alleged treatment of women protesters by Delhi Police during the CJP-led students’ protest at Jantar Mantar.
- Samajwadi MP Dimple Yadav met Rhiya, praising her courage.
- Rhiya clarified protest actions, detailing extensive online harassment faced.
- She also met MNS, NCP leaders, receiving widespread political support.
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav recently met Mumbai model Rhiya Ahir, who stood in front of a police van for nearly 40 minutes during a students’ protest in Mumbai. Dimple praised Rhiya’s courage and questioned the government over the alleged treatment of women protesters by Delhi Police.
Dimple Yadav Meets Mumbai Model Rhiya Ahir
Dimple met Rhiya at what appeared to be her office, accompanied by other Samajwadi Party members. Sharing a picture from the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), Dimple wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet Ria Ahir.”
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She added, “It is extremely inspiring and heartening to see the young girls of our country find the courage to write their own stories, to shape chapters of their growth without any reservation or inhibition, which the present government, its affiliated organisations and their rowdy supporters stand against.”
Dimple also questioned the government over the alleged treatment of women protesters by Delhi Police.
“I want to ask the government why the young girls were assaulted, beaten up, molested by the Delhi Police? Who is answerable for these atrocities? Why are the girls of India still being trolled, humiliated and threatened?” she wrote.
She continued, “These children have shown immense strength and courage, but why is the govt intentionally letting this happen? Does the government not have any respect for the women of the country?”
It was a pleasure to meet Ria Ahir. It is extremely inspiring and heartening to see the young girls of our country find the courage to write their own stories, to shape chapters of their growth without any reservation or inhibition, which the present government, its affiliated… pic.twitter.com/U8ihLpAm8m— Dimple Yadav (@dimpleyadav) August 6, 2026
Rhiya Ahir Speaks On Online Harassment
This comes after Rhiya spoke about her experience during a media briefing addressed by Rahul Gandhi after photos and videos of her stopping the police van went viral on social media.
Rhiya said that she did not stop the police van, but prevented around 20 students from being “unlawfully detained”. She also urged people to change the narrative surrounding the incident.
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Speaking about the backlash she faced, Rhiya said, “Whatever I did on that day, I have been harassed for that. I will not call it trolling but a crime.”
She alleged that not only individuals but also party workers had circulated her photographs along with false claims about her. Rhiya further claimed that she had filed a complaint but had not received a copy of the FIR.
Hello everyone, the account below is not my real account, it is run by idk who. Thank you for the love but please boldly mention it and make it more evident in the bio. I’m learning how to be active and post regularly from you 🙏🏼💌— Rhiya (@Rhiyarhi9) August 7, 2026
xx
Rhiya Ahir https://t.co/YSmNU1VklD
Raj Thackeray Felicitates Rhiya Ahir
Rhiya was also felicitated by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at an event organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena in Mumbai.
A young man who had recorded videos of the alleged police action during the students’ demonstration was also felicitated at the event.
Rhiya Meets Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar
Rhiya also met NCP MP Supriya Sule and veteran politician Sharad Pawar at their residence. Sule later expressed her support for Rhiya on X and urged authorities to ensure her safety and protection. “Met Rhiya Ahir in Mumbai, who fearlessly stood in front of a police van during the students' protest. Her courage became a powerful symbol of the students' movement and inspired people across the country,” Sule wrote.
She further said, “It is deeply disturbing that she is now facing death threats and a malicious campaign involving morphed photos and videos aimed at defaming and intimidating her.”
Sule added that attempts to silence a young woman for exercising her democratic right to protest were “completely unacceptable”.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Dimple Yadav meet recently?
What was Rhiya Ahir's action during the student protest?
Rhiya Ahir stood in front of a police van for nearly 40 minutes during a student protest in Mumbai. She clarified that she prevented about 20 students from being unlawfully detained.
What kind of backlash did Rhiya Ahir face after the incident?
Rhiya Ahir faced online harassment, which she described as a 'crime.' She alleged individuals and party workers circulated false claims and photos, and she has since received death threats.
Who else has shown support for Rhiya Ahir?
Rhiya Ahir was felicitated by MNS chief Raj Thackeray and met NCP leaders Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar. Supriya Sule expressed support and urged authorities to ensure Rhiya's safety.