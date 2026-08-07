Netflix Shelves David Fincher's American 'Squid Game': Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix reportedly cancelled David Fincher's English Squid Game series.

Streaming giant opts for country-specific adaptations instead.

Cate Blanchett's cameo not linked to Fincher's shelved project.

Netflix expands franchise via reality shows, gaming, new regions.

Netflix has reportedly dropped plans for David Fincher's long-rumoured English-language Squid Game series, marking a major shift in its strategy for expanding the global franchise. The project, which had fuelled speculation for years, is no longer believed to be in development. Reports suggest the streaming platform has instead decided to explore country-specific adaptations rather than one large American version. The update also changes how fans may view Cate Blanchett's surprise appearance in the finale of Squid Game. While neither Netflix nor Fincher has officially commented, the reported decision has sparked fresh discussion about the franchise's future.

Squid Game Spin-Off Report

According to The Playlist, Netflix has shelved David Fincher's English-language Squid Game project, internally known as Heckler. The series was reportedly being written by Utopia creator Dennis Kelly, who had previously collaborated with Fincher on an HBO project that never reached production.

The report claims the series gradually lost momentum due to leadership changes within Netflix, Fincher's packed schedule, and the streamer's evolving plans for expanding the Squid Game universe. Rather than building one large American adaptation, Netflix is now reportedly considering separate local versions for different countries, including France and Norway. However, these projects remain at the proposal stage.

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Cate Blanchett Cameo Revisited

The report has also renewed discussion around Cate Blanchett's brief appearance in the 2025 Squid Game finale. Her role as an American recruiter in Los Angeles had led many viewers to believe it was setting up Fincher's rumoured series.

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However, creator Hwang Dong Hyuk had previously dismissed any direct connection. Speaking to Tudum, he explained, "I thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing. And as for why Cate Blanchett, she's just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn't love her?"

Cate had also said she was "wildly open to anything" regarding a possible return, but reports indicate she was never officially attached to Fincher's project.

Franchise Expansion Continues

Although the reported spin-off may no longer be happening, Netflix continues to invest in the Squid Game brand. The streamer has already expanded the franchise through the reality competition series Squid Game: The Challenge, where contestants compete for a prize of $4.56 million.

The franchise has also entered gaming through Squid Game: Unleashed, licensed casino titles and a crossover with Call of Duty, showing that Netflix is still exploring new ways to keep the globally popular series alive. While David Fincher's reported Squid Game series may no longer be part of Netflix's plans, the streaming platform appears committed to growing the franchise through regional adaptations, reality programming and gaming experiences.