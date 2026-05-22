Prakash Raj shared a video on X eating Imam Pasand mangoes with ice cream. He made a remark about how 'cockroaches' eat them.
Prakash Raj Posts Viral 'Cockroach Eating Mangoes' Video After Backing CJP; Internet Has A Lot To Say
Prakash Raj’s viral mango video referencing “cockroaches” has triggered sharp reactions online, with many users linking it to PM Modi’s famous mango interview with Akshay Kumar.
- Prakash Raj shared a video eating mangoes with ice cream.
- While captioned the post, "Cockroach eating mangoes".
- The comment drew comparisons to PM Modi's 2019 mango discussion.
- Netizens reacted with political interpretations and humor to the clip.
Actor Prakash Raj recently shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, featuring a playful yet controversial take on eating mangoes. The clip quickly gained traction online, with social media users drawing parallels between the actor’s remarks and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s widely discussed 2019 mango conversation with actor Akshay Kumar.
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Prakash Raj Shares Video With “Cockroach” Remark
Cockroach eating mangoes.. yummy 😜😜😜#CockroachJantaParty #justasking pic.twitter.com/8oEseWgqtF— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 22, 2026
In the video uploaded to X, Prakash Raj was seen enjoying Imam Pasand mangoes with ice cream. While eating, the actor remarked, “Dekhiye Modiji, aam ko na pura aise cut karke, Imam Pasand hai. Isme ice cream daalke cockroaches aise khate hain”.
Alongside the clip, he added the caption: “Cockroach eating mangoes.. yumm”.
The post rapidly circulated across social media platforms, where users began interpreting the video as a political jibe.
User Links The Clip To PM Modi's Viral Mango Conversation
Several social media users connected the video to Prime Minister Modi's viral 2019 interaction with Akshay Kumar.
During that conversation, Akshay Kumar had jokingly asked, “Hamare pradhan mantri aam khate hain?” [Does our Prime Minister eat mangoes?] After Modi laughed, the actor continued, “Agar khate hain toh kaat kar khate hain ya ghutli ke saath khate hain”. [And if you do eat mangoes, do you slice them or eat them straight with the seed?]
Responding to the question, Modi had said, “Aam khana mujhe bahut pasand hai.” [I really enjoy eating mangoes.]
Referencing that interview, one X user reacted to Prakash Raj’s clip by writing, “Ye kaunsa tarika hai? How would you answer 'Aap Kaat ke khate ho ya chuse ke'? Aap cheating karte ho.” [What kind of method is this? How would you answer whether you eat mangoes sliced or suck them directly? You’re cheating.]
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Internet Flooded With Reactions
As the mango video continued to trend, social media users flooded the platform with reactions.
One user commented, “You need to spend some money on pest control, else's you will find cokroaches all over you and in what you eat. Present government should allocate some budget to get rid of cokroaches in our country.”
Another user posted a lengthy remark saying, “Andhkaar rank for you kind information cockroaches don't eat mangos with spoon. So if you accepted you are a cockroach let me describe you exact defination. Cockroaches are basically nature’s unwanted survival experts — filthy, invasive pests that crawl through garbage, drains, and sewage before showing up where nobody wants them. They spread bacteria, contaminate food, trigger allergies, and somehow still survive almost everything humans throw at them.”
Others responded with humour. One user wrote, “Even insects have started enjoying 'acche din'”, while another posted, “Cockroach eating lotus”.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Prakash Raj do in his recent video?
Why are people comparing Prakash Raj's video to PM Modi's conversation?
The video is being linked to PM Modi's 2019 conversation with Akshay Kumar where they discussed how the Prime Minister eats mangoes.
What was the context of PM Modi's mango conversation with Akshay Kumar?
In 2019, Akshay Kumar asked PM Modi if he eats mangoes and how he eats them (sliced or with the seed). Modi expressed his enjoyment of eating mangoes.
What were some of the reactions to Prakash Raj's video?
Reactions ranged from political interpretations to humorous comments, with some users referencing pest control and others making lighthearted observations about insects enjoying good times.