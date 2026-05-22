Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prakash Raj shared a video eating mangoes with ice cream.

While captioned the post, "Cockroach eating mangoes".

The comment drew comparisons to PM Modi's 2019 mango discussion.

Netizens reacted with political interpretations and humor to the clip.

Actor Prakash Raj recently shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, featuring a playful yet controversial take on eating mangoes. The clip quickly gained traction online, with social media users drawing parallels between the actor’s remarks and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s widely discussed 2019 mango conversation with actor Akshay Kumar.

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Prakash Raj Shares Video With “Cockroach” Remark

In the video uploaded to X, Prakash Raj was seen enjoying Imam Pasand mangoes with ice cream. While eating, the actor remarked, “Dekhiye Modiji, aam ko na pura aise cut karke, Imam Pasand hai. Isme ice cream daalke cockroaches aise khate hain”.

Alongside the clip, he added the caption: “Cockroach eating mangoes.. yumm”.

The post rapidly circulated across social media platforms, where users began interpreting the video as a political jibe.

User Links The Clip To PM Modi's Viral Mango Conversation

Several social media users connected the video to Prime Minister Modi's viral 2019 interaction with Akshay Kumar.

During that conversation, Akshay Kumar had jokingly asked, “Hamare pradhan mantri aam khate hain?” [Does our Prime Minister eat mangoes?] After Modi laughed, the actor continued, “Agar khate hain toh kaat kar khate hain ya ghutli ke saath khate hain”. [And if you do eat mangoes, do you slice them or eat them straight with the seed?]

Responding to the question, Modi had said, “Aam khana mujhe bahut pasand hai.” [I really enjoy eating mangoes.]

Referencing that interview, one X user reacted to Prakash Raj’s clip by writing, “Ye kaunsa tarika hai? How would you answer 'Aap Kaat ke khate ho ya chuse ke'? Aap cheating karte ho.” [What kind of method is this? How would you answer whether you eat mangoes sliced or suck them directly? You’re cheating.]

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Internet Flooded With Reactions

As the mango video continued to trend, social media users flooded the platform with reactions.

One user commented, “You need to spend some money on pest control, else's you will find cokroaches all over you and in what you eat. Present government should allocate some budget to get rid of cokroaches in our country.”

Another user posted a lengthy remark saying, “Andhkaar rank for you kind information cockroaches don't eat mangos with spoon. So if you accepted you are a cockroach let me describe you exact defination. Cockroaches are basically nature’s unwanted survival experts — filthy, invasive pests that crawl through garbage, drains, and sewage before showing up where nobody wants them. They spread bacteria, contaminate food, trigger allergies, and somehow still survive almost everything humans throw at them.”

Others responded with humour. One user wrote, “Even insects have started enjoying 'acche din'”, while another posted, “Cockroach eating lotus”.