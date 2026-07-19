India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Mahira Sharma, Malaika Arora, and Anjali Tendulkar turn Bandra into a fashion runway with their off-duty styles

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Mahira Sharma, Malaika Arora, and Anjali Tendulkar turn Bandra into a fashion runway with their off-duty styles

Mahira Sharma and Malaika Arora ace casual street style in Bandra, while Monalisa glams up the red carpet and Shweta Tripathi steals the stage, showcasing the ultimate lookbook of stars on the go.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
Mahira Sharma and Malaika Arora ace casual street style in Bandra, while Monalisa glams up the red carpet and Shweta Tripathi steals the stage, showcasing the ultimate lookbook of stars on the go.

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | From Monalisa’s red carpet glamour to Shweta Tripathi’s retro stage look, stars drop major fashion goals.

1/5
Mahira Sharma was spotted by the media in Bandra, Mumbai. She is wearing a casual, street-chic ensemble that balances a feminine, fitted top with oversized bottoms.
Mahira Sharma was spotted by the media in Bandra, Mumbai. She is wearing a casual, street-chic ensemble that balances a feminine, fitted top with oversized bottoms.
2/5
Antara Biswas, popularly known as Monalisa, was spotted on the red carpet at the Universal India Awards.
Antara Biswas, popularly known as Monalisa, was spotted on the red carpet at the Universal India Awards.
3/5
Mannara Chopra is snapped at an event is wearing a retro-style black-and-white polka dot maxi dress. The ankle-length dress features thick, vibrant red ribbon shoulder straps tied into bows, matched with a wide, bright red fabric belt that cinches at her waist.
Mannara Chopra is snapped at an event is wearing a retro-style black-and-white polka dot maxi dress. The ankle-length dress features thick, vibrant red ribbon shoulder straps tied into bows, matched with a wide, bright red fabric belt that cinches at her waist.
4/5
Anjali Tendulkar (the wife of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar) was spotted by the paparazzi exiting the Dessange Salon in Bandra, Mumbai.
Anjali Tendulkar (the wife of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar) was spotted by the paparazzi exiting the Dessange Salon in Bandra, Mumbai.
5/5
The Malaika Arora was spotted by the paparazzi stepping out in Bandra, Mumbai. he is wearing a breezy, all-white cotton maxi dress. The ankle-length dress features simple spaghetti straps and a relaxed, flowy silhouette that is perfect for a summer daytime outing.
The Malaika Arora was spotted by the paparazzi stepping out in Bandra, Mumbai. he is wearing a breezy, all-white cotton maxi dress. The ankle-length dress features simple spaghetti straps and a relaxed, flowy silhouette that is perfect for a summer daytime outing.
Published at : 19 Jul 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahira Sharma Shweta Tripathi Malaika Arora Antara Biswas (Monalisa) Bandra Mumbai Universal India Awards Astitva Fashion Showcase

Photo Gallery

Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
OPINION | Watching 'The Odyssey' Made Me Understand Why 'Ramayana' Will Never Be The Epic We Hype It To Be
OPINION | Watching 'The Odyssey' Made Me Understand Why 'Ramayana' Will Never Be The Epic We Hype It To Be
Entertainment
Saturday Box Office Collection: The Odyssey Dominates, Dhamaal 4 Holds Strong, Welcome To The Jungle Struggles
Saturday Box Office Collection: The Odyssey Dominates, Dhamaal 4 Holds Strong, Welcome To The Jungle Struggles
Entertainment
Paramount's Call Of Duty Film To Bring The Modern Warfare Universe To The Big Screen In 2028
Paramount's Call Of Duty Film To Bring The Modern Warfare Universe To The Big Screen In 2028
Entertainment
Salman Khan's 'Ask Me Anything, Not That One Question' Remark Leaves Fans Asking: 'Maatrubhumi' Or 'Kala Hiran'?
Salman Khan's 'Ask Me Anything, Not That One Question' Remark Leaves Fans Asking: 'Maatrubhumi' Or 'Kala Hiran'?
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections
Madhya Pradesh: Police End Cheeta Protest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur
Monsoon Crisis: Heavy Monsoon Rains Trigger Floods and Landslides Across Northern Himalayan States
Weather & Public Safety: Heavy Rains Raise Flood Fears in Himachal, Viral Videos Highlight Dangerous Public Negligence
Parliament: Delimitation Emerges as Key Flashpoint Ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget