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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Mahira Sharma, Malaika Arora, and Anjali Tendulkar turn Bandra into a fashion runway with their off-duty styles
Mahira Sharma and Malaika Arora ace casual street style in Bandra, while Monalisa glams up the red carpet and Shweta Tripathi steals the stage, showcasing the ultimate lookbook of stars on the go.
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | From Monalisa’s red carpet glamour to Shweta Tripathi’s retro stage look, stars drop major fashion goals.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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