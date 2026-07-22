'Wasting Everyone's Time': Supreme Court Junks Plea Against Lathi-Charge At CJP Protest

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to hear a petition against the alleged lathi-charge by Delhi Police during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar earlier this week.

The plea was filed by a lawyer and related to the police action during Monday's protest, where demonstrators were demanding reforms in the conduct of the NEET examination and the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the entrance test for medical admissions.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant refused to entertain the petition and criticised the petitioner for approaching the court with the matter.

Court Pulls Up Petitioner

Rejecting the plea, the bench remarked that the petition had unnecessarily consumed the court's time.

"You are wasting your and our time," the Chief Justice told the petitioner while declining to hear the case. The court did not issue any notice or pass any directions on the allegations raised in the petition.

During the hearing, the petitioner requested permission to play videos that allegedly showed the police lathi-charge on protesters.

During the hearing, the petitioner requested permission to play videos that allegedly showed the police lathi-charge on