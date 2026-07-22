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English NewsNewsIndiaWho Is Vijeta Dahiya? The CJP Leader Removed For Eating Burger Amid Protest

Who Is Vijeta Dahiya? The CJP Leader Removed For Eating Burger Amid Protest

The row erupted after Dahiya was seen at a Burger King outlet while the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' protest was taking place in Delhi. The clip quickly spread across social media.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 08:46 AM (IST)

Vijeta Dahiya has come under the spotlight after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) removed him from the post of party spokesperson following a controversy over a viral video.

The row erupted after Dahiya was seen at a Burger King outlet while the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' protest was taking place in Delhi. The clip quickly spread across social media, with many questioning why a party spokesperson was at a fast-food restaurant during a major political demonstration.

The timing of the video drew sharp criticism online. As protesters were participating in the march and reports emerged of clashes with the police, Dahiya's appearance at the restaurant prompted many to question his absence from the protest.

Also Read: After Backing Sonam Wangchuk, Preity Zinta Warns Against 'Anti-National Elements' Hijacking Student Protests

Responding to the backlash, Dahiya defended himself, saying he was hungry. He also remarked, "When you eat something good, your mind feels good." His clarification, however, failed to quell the criticism.

Soon after, the CJP announced that Dahiya had been removed as the party's spokesperson and stripped of his responsibilities. The party said his conduct did not reflect the ideals and values of the movement.

Vijeta Dahiya's Background

Before finding himself at the centre of the controversy, Dahiya was known for his work as a political researcher, author and filmmaker.

He has worked in the fields of politics and public affairs and has also been associated with content creation, making him one of the more familiar faces in the CJP's communications team.

In June, the party named Dahiya as one of its three official spokespersons, alongside investigative journalist Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The trio was tasked with representing the party publicly and communicating its campaigns and initiatives. Given his background in political research and filmmaking, Dahiya was expected to play a key role in the party's outreach efforts.

However, his tenure as spokesperson proved to be short-lived.

How the Burger Video Triggered the Controversy

The now-viral video showed Dahiya inside a Burger King outlet while the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' protest was underway in Delhi.

Although the footage itself was uneventful, its timing fuelled the controversy. With the protest in progress and reports of police action against demonstrators circulating, social media users questioned why one of the party's official spokespersons was not present at the protest.

The debate soon shifted from where Dahiya was eating to whether his actions were appropriate for someone representing the party during a major political mobilisation.

Before You Go

Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
CJP CJP Protest Vijeta Dahiya
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