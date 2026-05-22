Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan departs for Cannes Film Festival with Aaradhya.

Mother-daughter duo twinned in black for airport departure.

Rai Bachchan is a regular known for iconic Cannes looks.

Actress recently celebrated marital bliss with Abhishek Bachchan.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been away from the silver screen for quite some time, was seen jetting off to the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as the two twinned in black. The mother-daughter duo posed for the paparazzi before they walked to the departure section of the Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with daughter Aaradhya, the excitement feels unmatched this year🫠🤌🏻✨



Honestly, after watching the red carpet get flooded with influencers dressed as though they were attending a fancy dress competition,… pic.twitter.com/d0wUFUIlqn — Aashu Mishra (@Aashu9) May 21, 2026

Aishwarya Rai is a regular at Cannes, and is known for her iconic looks at the red carpet of the film festival. Over the years, the actress has built a solid rapport at the fest, and draws huge reaction from the international media.

Earlier, the actress celebrated 19 years of marital bliss with Abhishek by dropping perfect family pics on social media. The photographs posted by Aishwarya showed her posing for some happy clicks with hubby Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

While in the first snap, the three of them are posing next to a lovely bouquet, the second had them simply flaunting their beautiful smiles.The duo reportedly first met back in 1999 for the photo shoot of their first project together, ‘Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke’.

Their friendship slowly and steadily transformed into love. After being in a relationship for some time, Aishwarya and Abhishek finally tied the knot on April 20, 2007.

On 16 November 2011, the couple stepped into the next chapter of their lives as they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Prior to this, Aishwarya and Abhishek recently made headlines as they made a rare appearance together at Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar's wedding on March 5.

While Aishwarya looked as beautiful as ever in a blue and silver anarkali suit, Abhishek opted for a black sherwani. The couple was seen smiling and posing for the cameras before entering the venue. Abhishek and Aishwarya attended the event with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)