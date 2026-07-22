TV Actor Claims He Was Beaten During CJP Protest, Alleges 'Deliberate' Police Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sehban Azim alleged police assault at a student protest.

Azim claimed injuries shielding friends from police lathi-charge.

He stated police used force before reaching the protest site.

Several celebrities condemned violence and supported the student movement online.

Television actor Sehban Azim, best known for Tujhse Hai Raabta, has alleged that he was assaulted by police during the July 20 protest in New Delhi organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The demonstration, held in support of students, witnessed clashes between protesters and police, with reports of a lathi-charge that left several people injured.

TV Actor Was Beaten During Delhi Protest

Speaking to Mid-Day, Azim said he had travelled to Jantar Mantar to support the students and was accompanied by two female friends from Mumbai. He claimed he was injured while trying to shield them from the police action.

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"It was heartbreaking," the actor said, before adding, "I was trying to protect my friends when I was struck several times. My hand is swollen, and I suffered injuries to my arms, legs and other parts of my body."

Actor Questions Police Action

Azim further alleged that protesters were stopped before they could even reach the designated demonstration area at Jantar Mantar. According to him, police had barricaded the surroundings and began using force against the crowd.

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"We never even reached the protest site," he claimed. "People of all ages, including women and children, were caught in the action. It felt as though the lathi-charge was carried out deliberately to disperse everyone."

Photographs circulating on social media also showed Azim at the protest site.

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Several television personalities have since voiced support for the student movement. Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Shoaib Ibrahim and Urfi Javed have all reacted publicly, expressing concern over the reported use of force and calling for accountability. Elvish Yadav said violence against students raising legitimate concerns was unacceptable, while Shoaib Ibrahim stressed that the issue was about accountability rather than politics. Urfi Javed also condemned the violence and questioned the authorities' response during the protest.