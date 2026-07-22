Sehban Azim alleged he was assaulted by police during the July 20 protest. He claimed he was injured while trying to shield his female friends from police action, resulting in a swollen hand and injuries to his arms and legs.
TV Actor Claims He Was Beaten During CJP Protest, Alleges 'Deliberate' Police Action
TV actor Sehban Azim alleges he was injured during the student protest in Delhi. He claimed that police struck him repeatedly while he tried to protect two female friends from the lathi charge.
- Actor Sehban Azim alleged police assault at a student protest.
- Azim claimed injuries shielding friends from police lathi-charge.
- He stated police used force before reaching the protest site.
- Several celebrities condemned violence and supported the student movement online.
Television actor Sehban Azim, best known for Tujhse Hai Raabta, has alleged that he was assaulted by police during the July 20 protest in New Delhi organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The demonstration, held in support of students, witnessed clashes between protesters and police, with reports of a lathi-charge that left several people injured.
TV Actor Was Beaten During Delhi Protest
Speaking to Mid-Day, Azim said he had travelled to Jantar Mantar to support the students and was accompanied by two female friends from Mumbai. He claimed he was injured while trying to shield them from the police action.
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"It was heartbreaking," the actor said, before adding, "I was trying to protect my friends when I was struck several times. My hand is swollen, and I suffered injuries to my arms, legs and other parts of my body."
Actor Questions Police Action
Azim further alleged that protesters were stopped before they could even reach the designated demonstration area at Jantar Mantar. According to him, police had barricaded the surroundings and began using force against the crowd.
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"We never even reached the protest site," he claimed. "People of all ages, including women and children, were caught in the action. It felt as though the lathi-charge was carried out deliberately to disperse everyone."
Photographs circulating on social media also showed Azim at the protest site.
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Several television personalities have since voiced support for the student movement. Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Shoaib Ibrahim and Urfi Javed have all reacted publicly, expressing concern over the reported use of force and calling for accountability. Elvish Yadav said violence against students raising legitimate concerns was unacceptable, while Shoaib Ibrahim stressed that the issue was about accountability rather than politics. Urfi Javed also condemned the violence and questioned the authorities' response during the protest.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to actor Sehban Azim during the protest?
What was the purpose of the July 20 protest in New Delhi?
The protest was organized by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in New Delhi on July 20. It was held in support of students and led to clashes between protesters and police.
What were Sehban Azim's allegations regarding the police's actions?
Azim alleged police used force before protesters reached Jantar Mantar, barricading the area. He claimed the lathi-charge felt deliberate to disperse the crowd, injuring people of all ages.
How have other celebrities reacted to the protest incident?
Several television personalities, including Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Urfi Javed, voiced support for the student movement. They expressed concern over the use of force and called for accountability.