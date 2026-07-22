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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTV Actor Claims He Was Beaten During CJP Protest, Alleges 'Deliberate' Police Action

TV Actor Claims He Was Beaten During CJP Protest, Alleges 'Deliberate' Police Action

TV actor Sehban Azim alleges he was injured during the student protest in Delhi. He claimed that police struck him repeatedly while he tried to protect two female friends from the lathi charge.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Sehban Azim alleged police assault at a student protest.
  • Azim claimed injuries shielding friends from police lathi-charge.
  • He stated police used force before reaching the protest site.
  • Several celebrities condemned violence and supported the student movement online.

Television actor Sehban Azim, best known for Tujhse Hai Raabta, has alleged that he was assaulted by police during the July 20 protest in New Delhi organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The demonstration, held in support of students, witnessed clashes between protesters and police, with reports of a lathi-charge that left several people injured.

TV Actor Was Beaten During Delhi Protest

Speaking to Mid-Day, Azim said he had travelled to Jantar Mantar to support the students and was accompanied by two female friends from Mumbai. He claimed he was injured while trying to shield them from the police action.

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"It was heartbreaking," the actor said, before adding, "I was trying to protect my friends when I was struck several times. My hand is swollen, and I suffered injuries to my arms, legs and other parts of my body."

Actor Questions Police Action

Azim further alleged that protesters were stopped before they could even reach the designated demonstration area at Jantar Mantar. According to him, police had barricaded the surroundings and began using force against the crowd.

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"We never even reached the protest site," he claimed. "People of all ages, including women and children, were caught in the action. It felt as though the lathi-charge was carried out deliberately to disperse everyone."

Photographs circulating on social media also showed Azim at the protest site.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Rakhshaan (@softayax)

Several television personalities have since voiced support for the student movement. Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Shoaib Ibrahim and Urfi Javed have all reacted publicly, expressing concern over the reported use of force and calling for accountability. Elvish Yadav said violence against students raising legitimate concerns was unacceptable, while Shoaib Ibrahim stressed that the issue was about accountability rather than politics. Urfi Javed also condemned the violence and questioned the authorities' response during the protest.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to actor Sehban Azim during the protest?

Sehban Azim alleged he was assaulted by police during the July 20 protest. He claimed he was injured while trying to shield his female friends from police action, resulting in a swollen hand and injuries to his arms and legs.

What was the purpose of the July 20 protest in New Delhi?

The protest was organized by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in New Delhi on July 20. It was held in support of students and led to clashes between protesters and police.

What were Sehban Azim's allegations regarding the police's actions?

Azim alleged police used force before protesters reached Jantar Mantar, barricading the area. He claimed the lathi-charge felt deliberate to disperse the crowd, injuring people of all ages.

How have other celebrities reacted to the protest incident?

Several television personalities, including Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Urfi Javed, voiced support for the student movement. They expressed concern over the use of force and called for accountability.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
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Injured Sehban Azim Lathi Charge Delhi Student Protest
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