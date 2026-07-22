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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor And Yash Head To San Diego For Big Ramayana Reveal At Comic-Con

Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Head To San Diego For Big Ramayana Reveal At Comic-Con

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where they play Lord Rama and Ravana, respectively

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Yash depart for Comic-Con unveiling trailer.
  • Trailer, initially exclusive to India, now for global fans.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they departed for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where the trailer of their upcoming film Ramayana is set to be launched. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will make its international debut at the prestigious pop culture event after an exclusive first screening at Bharat Mandapam earlier this month.

The trailer, which was initially showcased to a select audience in India, will now be presented to fans from around the world at Comic-Con.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Ahead of their flight to the US, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash arrived at the Mumbai airport separately. Both actors opted for stylish all-black outfits paired with sunglasses and were seen greeting the paparazzi before making their way inside the terminal.

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Videos of the duo from the airport have since gone viral on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana boasts a star-studded cast. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama and Parashurama, while Yash essays Ravana. Sai Pallavi stars as Sita, Ravi Dubey plays Lakshmana, Arun Govil portrays King Dasharatha, Indira Krishnan plays Queen Kaushalya, and Lara Dutta takes on the role of Queen Kaikeyi.

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The epic saga will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to hit theatres in November, while Part 2 is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.

About San Diego Comic-Con 2026

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is being held at the San Diego Convention Center from July 23 to July 26, with a preview night on July 22.

The Ramayana trailer will be screened on July 23 in Ballroom 20, one of Comic-Con’s largest and most sought-after venues, with a seating capacity of nearly 4,800 attendees. The event is expected to mark the film's biggest international showcase ahead of its theatrical release.

 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash Comic Con
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