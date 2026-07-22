How Is Pakistan Media Covering CJP Protests At Jantar Mantar?

Pakistan's television channels have been extensively covering the ongoing nationwide protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with several broadcasters airing round-the-clock coverage of the demonstrations.

Amid the coverage, Pakistani journalist and commentator Qurrat-ul-Ain Shirazi questioned her country's media priorities. In a post on X, she said Pakistani television channels were continuously reporting on developments in New Delhi but were ignoring the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). She asked when Pakistan's national media would start showing "the real situation" in Kashmir.

Pakistani Media Accused Of Ignoring PoK Protests

PoK has witnessed large-scale protests over the past several months, with several local leaders reportedly demanding independence from Pakistan. According to the claims, some leaders have even declared their intention to seek independence from Pakistan's Assembly.

It is also alleged that the Pakistani Army has imposed a blockade in parts of PoK to contain the protests and that the supply of essential goods, including food, has been disrupted. However, these developments have received limited attention in Pakistan's mainstream media, while coverage of the CJP protests in India has remained prominent.

Pakistan's leading daily Dawn carried a report with the headline that student protests in India had given the Opposition an opportunity to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What Dawn Reported

According to Dawn, thousands of people participated in the protests in Delhi, with turnout exceeding expectations. The report said images and videos of the authorities' crackdown spread rapidly across social media, prompting almost all Opposition parties to extend support to the movement.

The report added that organisers of the protests have so far maintained that they wish to remain outside electoral politics. Quoting experts, Dawn said India's youth could present a significant political opportunity for an Opposition that has suffered repeated electoral defeats since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

The report also noted that more than half of India's 1.42 billion population is under the age of 30 and that many young people have expressed frustration over a lack of employment opportunities.

Geo News Highlights Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Pakistan's Geo News, associated with journalist Hamid Mir, also published a report on the protests with the headline that an Indian Opposition leader had demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation over the police action against student protesters.

Citing AFP, Geo News reported that Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called for Modi's resignation, alleging that the police action against students demanding reforms in the education system was unjustified.

International broadcaster Al Jazeera has also been reporting extensively on the protests. In one of its reports, it said police had detained Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi amid escalating demonstrations.

'One of the Biggest Challenges' For Modi Government

According to Al Jazeera, the movement has expanded beyond students and now includes professionals, families and people from different sections of society.

The report described the protests as one of the biggest challenges faced by the Modi government in recent years. It also said the demonstrations have sparked a broader debate over the government's handling of protests and dissent.