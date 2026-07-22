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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBTS' V's TikTok Dance Video Leaves Fans Obsessed: 'He Ate Everything'

BTS' V's TikTok Dance Video Leaves Fans Obsessed: 'He Ate Everything'

BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, has gone viral after sharing a cinematic TikTok dance video from Paris. Featuring choreographer Dyson Campbell and a team of professional dancers, the stylish performance has impressed fans, who are praising his effortless moves and replaying the clip.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • V released a viral dance video filmed in Paris.
  • Video showcases V's polished performance with professional dancers.
  • Fans praised V's execution, contributing to its widespread circulation.
  • This continues V's post-military dance content, exciting fans.

BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known as V, has once again caught fans' attention with a fresh dance video on TikTok. Shared on his @tete account, the short clip was filmed on the streets of Paris and has quickly gained traction online. Featuring V alongside choreographer Dyson Campbell and a group of professional dancers, the video highlights his polished performance, sharp timing, and relaxed stage presence. The cinematic visuals and seamless choreography have prompted fans to replay the clip repeatedly, adding to the growing buzz around his post-military dance content on social media.

Dance Video Goes Viral

The TikTok clip, filmed through a fisheye lens by choreographer Dyson Campbell, captures V dancing with Cayden Campbell, kk, George Marcos and Tyra. Dressed in coordinated outfits, the group performs a tightly synchronised routine, with dramatic lighting switching between bright flashes and darker scenes.

Fans praised V's clean execution, smooth footwork and effortless screen presence. Many viewers pointed out how naturally he blended with the professional dancers while still standing out throughout the performance.

The white backdrop gives the video a music-video look rather than a typical dance challenge. Moody lighting and carefully timed camera movements enhance the choreography without distracting from it. The clip lasts only a few seconds, yet its polished production and fluid transitions have encouraged fans to watch it multiple times. Several social media users also highlighted the final dance sequence, calling it one of the standout moments.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies Viral ‘Surgery’ Post Was About Argentina’s FIFA World Cup Final Loss

Post-Military Dance Content Wins Fans

Since completing his military service, V has been consistently sharing dance-focused content on TikTok. His latest upload continues that trend, showcasing both technical precision and the relaxed confidence that fans have long associated with his performances.

ALSO READ | ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jaega’: Naseeruddin Shah Gets Emotional Over ‘Zulm’ Against Students, Compares Delhi Police To ICE Agents

Fans Can't Stop Praising V's Dance Video

Fans flooded the comments section with praise after watching V's latest TikTok, with many saying they could not stop replaying the clip. One fan wrote, "The editing, the transitions, the fit, and the body moves from every angle...HE ATE EVERYTHING AND LEFT NO CRUMBS OMG IM OBSESSED." Another commented, "ohhh i get it now, that long time he didn't post he alr prepared all of these bangers he was cooking frfr." A third fan praised his performance, writing, "Those moves are so Alpha of you, Taehyung. I've already watched it way too many times. Effortless style, killer moves."

With the TikTok video continuing to circulate widely online, the video has further strengthened excitement around V's recent creative activity and his return to regular public appearances. The latest TikTok proves that even a short performance is enough for V to generate massive online discussion. As fans continue sharing and replaying the dance clip, the BTS star's post-military comeback remains firmly in the spotlight.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of video did V recently share on TikTok?

V shared a new dance video on his @tete TikTok account, captioned

Where was V's latest TikTok dance video filmed?

The short clip featuring V and professional dancers was filmed on the streets of Paris. It captures a tightly synchronized routine with dramatic lighting.

Who performs with V in his new TikTok dance video?

V performs alongside choreographer Dyson Campbell and other professional dancers, including Cayden Campbell, kk, George Marcos, and Tyra. They deliver a tightly synchronised routine.

How have fans reacted to V's performance in the TikTok video?

Fans praised V's clean execution, smooth footwork, and effortless screen presence. They noted how naturally he blended with professional dancers while still standing out.

What kind of content has V been sharing since completing his military service?

Since completing his military service, V has consistently shared dance-focused content on TikTok. His latest upload continues this trend, showcasing technical precision and relaxed confidence.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
BTS ARMY Kim Taehyung BTS V V TikTok Paris Dance Video Lights Off Dyson Campbell Viral TikTok Kim Taehyung Dance
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