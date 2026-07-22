Is Govt Ready For NEET Talks In Parliament? Govt Sources Reveal Details

The Centre is fully prepared to discuss the NEET controversy and issues related to the examination system in Parliament, government sources confirmed. They also reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had publicly termed paper leaks a "grave sin", underscoring that the government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

Also Read: TMC's Saket Gokhale Moves UN Over Delhi Protest Crackdown, Alleges Police Brutality

Meanwhile, the Centre has hit back at the Opposition's demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET examination controversy, describing the demand as politically motivated. According to government sources, the Centre has already taken action in the NEET paper leak case, with 13 accused arrested so far, and is prepared to hold a discussion on the issue in Parliament. They also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier described paper leaks as a "grave sin".

'Resignation Demand Is Political'

Government sources said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had accepted responsibility for the paper leak issue at the outset. Following that, the government initiated an investigation and introduced corrective measures to address the causes behind the leak.

In view of these steps, the demand for the minister's resignation is being made for political reasons, the sources claimed.

Thirteen Arrested So Far

According to the sources, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the NEET paper leak case. The investigation is ongoing, and action against those involved is continuing.

Also Read: TV Journalist Beaten Up, Shirt Torn At CJP Protest In Jantar Mantar

The government is also taking measures to make the examination system more transparent and secure, the sources added.