Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police crackdown dispersed protesters, but thousands quickly reoccupied the site.

College students raised funds for essential protest supplies, showing solidarity.

Supporters worldwide sent food via delivery platforms to protesters.

Even after a police crackdown dismantled parts of the protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demonstrators found themselves buoyed by an unexpected show of solidarity. From college students pooling money for essential supplies to strangers ordering meals from across India and even overseas, supporters stepped in to ensure protesters had food, hygiene products and basic medical necessities. The assistance poured in as thousands returned to the protest venue a day after security forces had attempted to disperse the gathering, highlighting how public participation extended far beyond those physically present at the site.

Protest Regains Momentum After Police Action

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest site witnessed a dramatic resurgence on Tuesday despite heavy police action the previous evening.

On Monday, security personnel had removed tents and dismantled sections of the main stage while clearing large parts of the demonstration area. However, by late that night, several hundred protesters had already returned to reoccupy the venue.

The turnout continued to grow through Tuesday and Wednesday. What began as a gathering of around 200 to 300 people in the morning expanded into thousands by Tuesday evening. Long queues formed outside the barricaded entrances as people waited to enter the protest site, while others exited after spending time with the demonstrators.

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Students Raise Funds For Essential Supplies

Support also arrived in the form of everyday necessities. Students at Delhi University's Aryabhatta College collectively raised Rs 8,000 to purchase sanitary pads, ORS sachets and food items for those participating in the protest. Similarly, several other college students also contributed for the initiative.

The initiative reflected a broader effort by students to contribute in practical ways, ensuring protesters had access to basic supplies while continuing their demonstration.

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Food Orders Pour In From Across India And Overseas

Food delivery workers became an unexpected but crucial link between supporters and the protesters. At the barricades near the intersection of Tolstoy Marg and Sansad Marg, 18-year-old delivery executive Aayu Jacob spent much of Tuesday ferrying food orders to the protest site.

Speaking about the unusual rush, he said that he has almost delivered 20 rounds in the area. He also mentioned that four orders were placed from US. Supporters from across the country also used food delivery platforms to send meals to protesters.

One Zomato delivery partner arrived on the night of July 20 with food ordered by Maharashtra resident Anuj Rawat, who requested that the meals be distributed to anyone at the protest site who was hungry.

In another instance, a Swiggy delivery executive brought 25 vegetarian thalis from Greater Kailash after they were ordered by Anil Yadav, who wanted to express solidarity with the students through the donation.

Not all contributions came through delivery applications. Twenty-three-year-old Usman from Chawdi Bazar personally brought food to Jantar Mantar after watching videos of the police action online. He said he had been deeply affected by the visuals and came carrying meals after neighbours encouraged him to help those at the protest site.