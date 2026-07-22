Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies Viral ‘Surgery’ Post Was About Argentina’s FIFA World Cup Final Loss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post worried fans about his health.

Bachchan clarified he is fine, did not undergo surgery.

His post referenced Messi's difficult FIFA World Cup loss.

Amitabh Bachchan left his fans concerned after sharing a cryptic social media post mentioning a hospital, surgery, the ICU and the difficult phase of returning home after treatment. The post led many to believe the veteran actor had suffered a serious health scare, with fans flooding social media with wishes for his speedy recovery.

However, Bachchan has now clarified that he did not undergo any surgery and is “absolutely fine”. He revealed that the post was never about his health but was instead about Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup final and Lionel Messi’s experience of coping with the loss.

Amitabh Bachchan Says Viral Post Was ‘Misunderstood’

Speaking to Variety, the 84-year-old actor said his post had been widely misinterpreted.

“I am fine. I did not undergo surgery. It is a misunderstood post. I was giving an example that the period after a surgery or ICU, the most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition,” he said.

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Explaining the real context behind the message, Bachchan added, “So when a champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath. I was referring to Argentina's loss (against Spain in the FIFA World Cup) and Messi as a champion that lost. People have assumed it's a reference to me.”

The actor also reassured fans that he is in good health.

Actor’s Social Media Post That Started It All

In his original social media post, Bachchan wrote, “In hospital, in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient doctors and medical staff, a discharge and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase, physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered champion and one day a defeat stares at you. This is the most difficult phase of your life.”

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He concluded the note by reflecting on resilience in the face of setbacks.

“Some brave it, some succumb. Those who strive and remain brave will always remain champions. Those who do not reconcile themselves to it continue to live in past glory. It is a choice each person makes. Nothing is wrong with either. Be well, be happy.”

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 and Brahmāstra Part Two: Dev, besides returning as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17.