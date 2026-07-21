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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Ananya Pandey, Raghav Juyal, Khushali Kumar And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Ananya Pandey, Raghav Juyal, Khushali Kumar And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities Ananya Pandey, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Khushali Kumar, Niharika NM, Sunil Grover and Raghav Juyal were spotted in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
Bollywood celebrities Ananya Pandey, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Khushali Kumar, Niharika NM, Sunil Grover and Raghav Juyal were spotted in Mumbai.

Mumbai was buzzing with celebrity sightings as Ananya Panday, Raghav Juyal, Khushali Kumar and other stars were spotted in the city.

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Khushali Kumar snapped in Andheri, wearing a bright lime green cropped vest with a floral printed palazzo set. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Khushali Kumar snapped in Andheri, wearing a bright lime green cropped vest with a floral printed palazzo set. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/6
Raghav Juyal spotted promoting his upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai in Mumbai, wearing an army green military-style jacket with multiple pockets. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Raghav Juyal spotted promoting his upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai in Mumbai, wearing an army green military-style jacket with multiple pockets. (Image Source: ABP Live)
3/6
Ananya Pandey spotted at Mumbai Airport, wearing a long-sleeved black top paired with light-wash, wide-leg jeans. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Ananya Pandey spotted at Mumbai Airport, wearing a long-sleeved black top paired with light-wash, wide-leg jeans. (Image Source: ABP Live)
4/6
Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted in Andheri, seen wearing loose-fit, high-rise grey jeans paired with a fitted black long-sleeved bodysuit. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted in Andheri, seen wearing loose-fit, high-rise grey jeans paired with a fitted black long-sleeved bodysuit. (Image Source: ABP Live)
5/6
Sunil Grover snapped at Mumbai Airport, wearing a casual, streetwear-inspired oversized outfit , and relaxed aesthetic pants. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Sunil Grover snapped at Mumbai Airport, wearing a casual, streetwear-inspired oversized outfit , and relaxed aesthetic pants. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Niharika NM spotted in Mumbai, wearing a plum-coloured Babyboo Fashion Delilah Maxi Dress, featuring an off-the-shoulder Bardot neckline and an asymmetric hem. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Niharika NM spotted in Mumbai, wearing a plum-coloured Babyboo Fashion Delilah Maxi Dress, featuring an off-the-shoulder Bardot neckline and an asymmetric hem. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 21 Jul 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunil Grover Raghav Juyal Fatima Sana Shaikh Ananya Pandey Niharika NM Khushali Kumar ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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