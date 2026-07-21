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Celeb Spotted | Ananya Pandey, Raghav Juyal, Khushali Kumar And Other Celebrities Spotted In Mumbai
Bollywood celebrities Ananya Pandey, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Khushali Kumar, Niharika NM, Sunil Grover and Raghav Juyal were spotted in Mumbai.
Mumbai was buzzing with celebrity sightings as Ananya Panday, Raghav Juyal, Khushali Kumar and other stars were spotted in the city.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
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