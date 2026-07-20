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Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Krithi Shetty, Orry And Other Bollywood Celebrities Snapped In Bandra
Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora, Krithi Shetty, Orry, and Sonam Bajwa were snapped in Bandra, while Jyoti Mukherjee and Rajkumar Santoshi attended an event in Mumbai.
Bandra buzzed with celebrity sightings as Malaika Arora, Krithi Shetty, Orry, and Sonam Bajwa were snapped.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 08:51 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Krithi Shetty, Orry And Other Bollywood Celebrities Snapped In Bandra
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