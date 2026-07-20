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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Krithi Shetty, Orry And Other Bollywood Celebrities Snapped In Bandra

Celeb Spotted | Malaika Arora, Krithi Shetty, Orry And Other Bollywood Celebrities Snapped In Bandra

Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora, Krithi Shetty, Orry, and Sonam Bajwa were snapped in Bandra, while Jyoti Mukherjee and Rajkumar Santoshi attended an event in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 08:51 PM (IST)
Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora, Krithi Shetty, Orry, and Sonam Bajwa were snapped in Bandra, while Jyoti Mukherjee and Rajkumar Santoshi attended an event in Mumbai.

Bandra buzzed with celebrity sightings as Malaika Arora, Krithi Shetty, Orry, and Sonam Bajwa were snapped.

1/6
Jyoti Raja Mukerji snapped in a event of 'Ikka' at Mumbai, wearing a short black belted dress at a film success party. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Jyoti Raja Mukerji snapped in a event of 'Ikka' at Mumbai, wearing a short black belted dress at a film success party. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/6
Orry snapped in Bandra, wearing Tommy Hilfiger navy blue quarter-zip sweatshirt featuring a white embroidered brand logo and a kangaroo pocket on the front with baggy jeans. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Orry snapped in Bandra, wearing Tommy Hilfiger navy blue quarter-zip sweatshirt featuring a white embroidered brand logo and a kangaroo pocket on the front with baggy jeans. (Image Source: ABP Live)
3/6
Rajkumar Santoshi snapped at an event of a Ikka in Mumbai, dressed in a red button-down shirt and dark trousers, likely attending a film promotion event. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Rajkumar Santoshi snapped at an event of a Ikka in Mumbai, dressed in a red button-down shirt and dark trousers, likely attending a film promotion event. (Image Source: ABP Live)
4/6
Krithi Shetty snapped in Bandra, wearing a dark-coloured, short-sleeved wrap dress featuring a matching waist tie. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Krithi Shetty snapped in Bandra, wearing a dark-coloured, short-sleeved wrap dress featuring a matching waist tie. (Image Source: ABP Live)
5/6
Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra, wearing a dark navy blue athletic set featuring a matching sports bra and high-waisted leggings. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra, wearing a dark navy blue athletic set featuring a matching sports bra and high-waisted leggings. (Image Source: ABP Live)
6/6
Sonam Bajwa snapped in Bandra, looks effortlessly chic in a casual black tunic paired with patterned yellow wide-leg pants. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Sonam Bajwa snapped in Bandra, looks effortlessly chic in a casual black tunic paired with patterned yellow wide-leg pants. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 20 Jul 2026 08:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Bajwa Malaika Arora Orry Krithi Shetty ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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