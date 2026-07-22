Explorer
Govt Ready To Discuss NEET Issue, Says Rijiju In Lok Sabha; Akhilesh Warns Of Fresh Protest
The Centre is ready to discuss the issue of the NEET exam paper leak in detail in Parliament, said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
As the opposition created a ruckus over the issue, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned Speaker Om Birla on why the opposition MPs were not being allowed to speak on the issue. He also warned that the Opposition leaders will return to protest if the demands are not met.
Before You Go
Delhi Protest: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Join Opposition March Over NEET Issue and Student Demands
Top Headlines
India
Govt Ready To Discuss NEET Issue, Says Rijiju In Lok Sabha; Akhilesh Warns Of Fresh Protest
India
How Is Pakistan Media Covering CJP Protests At Jantar Mantar?
India
CJP Leaders To Meet JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh Again Today Amid Ongoing Talks
India
'Wasting Everyone's Time': Supreme Court Junks Plea Against Lathi-Charge At CJP Protest
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion