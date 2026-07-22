Govt Ready To Discuss NEET Issue, Says Rijiju In Lok Sabha; Akhilesh Warns Of Fresh Protest

The Centre is ready to discuss the issue of the NEET exam paper leak in detail in Parliament, said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

As the opposition created a ruckus over the issue, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned Speaker Om Birla on why the opposition MPs were not being allowed to speak on the issue. He also warned that the Opposition leaders will return to protest if the demands are not met.