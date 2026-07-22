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English NewsNewsIndiaGovt Ready To Discuss NEET Issue, Says Rijiju In Lok Sabha; Akhilesh Warns Of Fresh Protest

Govt Ready To Discuss NEET Issue, Says Rijiju In Lok Sabha; Akhilesh Warns Of Fresh Protest

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 12:12 PM (IST)

The Centre is ready to discuss the issue of the NEET exam paper leak in detail in Parliament, said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in the Lok Sabha on Monday. 

As the opposition created a ruckus over the issue, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned Speaker Om Birla on why the opposition MPs were not being allowed to speak on the issue. He also warned that the Opposition leaders will return to protest if the demands are not met. 

Before You Go

Delhi Protest: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Join Opposition March Over NEET Issue and Student Demands

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
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