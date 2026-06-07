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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPM Modi Mourns Salim Kumar's Death, Pays Tribute To National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor

PM Modi Mourns Salim Kumar's Death, Pays Tribute To National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to veteran Malayalam actor Salim Kumar following his death at 56. Thousands gathered to pay their last respects as the film industry mourned the loss.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away, prompting widespread grief.
  • Prime Minister Modi expressed sorrow, highlighting his versatile performances.
  • Thousands paid last respects before his funeral in North Paravur.
  • His National Award for Adaminte Makan Abu cemented his legacy.

The passing of celebrated Malayalam actor Salim Kumar has sparked an outpouring of grief across the country, with political leaders, film personalities and admirers remembering the immense contribution he made to Indian cinema. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in mourning the loss of the acclaimed actor, whose career spanned comedy, drama and some of Malayalam cinema's most memorable performances.

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PM Modi Pays Tribute To The Veteran Actor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over Salim Kumar's demise and reflected on the actor's enduring impact on the entertainment industry.

In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Salim Kumar Ji. Over the course of a distinguished career, he made a mark with his versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Thousands Turn Out For Final Farewell

On Sunday morning, the actor's mortal remains were placed at the North Paravur Town Hall to allow members of the public to pay their respects. Large crowds gathered from early hours, with thousands of fans lining up for a final glimpse of the beloved star.

His funeral is scheduled to take place later in the day at his residence in North Paravur, where family members, friends and admirers are expected to gather for the last rites.

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National Award-Winning Performance Cemented His Legacy

A defining moment in Kumar's career came with his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu, which earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010. The role demonstrated his depth as a performer and won widespread praise from critics and audiences alike.

He also received Kerala State Film Awards for Achanurangatha Veedu and Karutha Joothan, further underlining his contribution to Malayalam cinema.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What awards did Salim Kumar win during his career?

Salim Kumar won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for

Who paid tribute to Salim Kumar after his passing?

Political leaders, film personalities, and admirers across the country mourned his loss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute.

Where were Salim Kumar's mortal remains placed for public viewing?

His mortal remains were placed at the North Paravur Town Hall. Large crowds gathered from early hours to pay their final respects.

What did Prime Minister Narendra Modi say about Salim Kumar?

PM Modi expressed deep sorrow, noting Salim Kumar's versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles. He shared his thoughts on X.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala News PM Narendra Modi Malayalam Cinema ENtertainment News PM Narendra Modi Salim Kumar
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