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English NewsEntertainmentOTTHina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde For Character Assassinating Shivangi Joshi, Actress Responds With 'Bhaad Mai Jaye'

Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde For Character Assassinating Shivangi Joshi, Actress Responds With 'Bhaad Mai Jaye'

Hina Khan criticised Shilpa Shinde's gameplay on Lock Upp 2 over character assassination of Shivangi Joshi. Shilpa denied the allegations before later reacting with a sharp 'Bhaad Mein Jaye' remark.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hina Khan criticized Shilpa Shinde's gameplay on Lock Upp's Judgement Day.
  • Hina accused Shilpa of character attacks, refusing to save her from elimination.
  • Shilpa denied the allegations, sharply retorting with a 'Bhaad mai jaye' remark.

Lock Upp Season 2's latest episode gave viewers another high-voltage confrontation as Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde came face-to-face during the show's Judgement Day. Invited as a special guest with Uorfi Javed, Hina Khan openly criticised Shilpa's style of gameplay, accusing her of indulging in character attacks. Later, while talking to Shreya Kalra, Shilpa denied the allegations with a sharp "Bhaad mai jaye" remark.

ALSO READ: Pamela Serena Admits Using Cricketers' Match Tips To Place Bets In Lock Upp 2, Says 'I Enjoyed It'

Hina Khan Refuses To Back Shilpa Shinde's Gameplay

Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed entered the reality show as the 'Janta Ki Awaaz' and were given the responsibility of saving one contestant from elimination. While Uorfi wanted to save Shilpa Shinde, Hina made it clear that she could not support her.

Explaining her decision, Hina said, "I feel mere zindagi ke jo usool hain, jaisi main insaan hoon, main aise gameplay ko, jahan aap logon ko neecha dikhao, character assassinate karo ya phir gandi game khelo, main uska naam bachane ke liye to nahi loongi."

Her remarks came amid the controversy surrounding Shilpa's comments about Shivangi Joshi.

Shilpa Shinde Denies The Allegations

Shilpa immediately rejected Hina's accusation, insisting she had never indulged in character assassination.

She responded, "Actually, jo ilzaam mere pe lagaya gaya hai character assassination ka, aisa maine kuch bhi nahi kiya hai."

Hina, however, stood by her statement and replied, "Nahi, aapne kiya hai."

Defending her position further, Shilpa Shinde added, "Cameras jaante hain maine kya bola hai. To main usse disagree karti hoon." She then remarked, "Exactly, cameras jaante hain aur janta bhi."

ALSO READ: Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Earns Special Power As Hina Khan, Uorfi Praise Her Game

Shilpa Takes A Dig At Hina

Reacting after Hina's departure, Shilpa did not hold back.

She said, "Wo to bhaad mein jaye yaar."

Continuing her criticism, Shilpa added, "Wo character assassination ki baat kar rahi hai. Madam khud andar kya kya bol chuki hai, wo usko pata hai."

The latest Judgement Day episode once again placed Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's long-running differences in the spotlight.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde on Lock Upp Season 2?

Hina Khan, as a guest, openly criticized Shilpa Shinde's gameplay for character attacks during Judgement Day. Shilpa denied the allegations, leading to a high-voltage confrontation.

Why did Hina Khan refuse to support Shilpa Shinde's gameplay?

Hina Khan refused to support Shilpa because she felt Shilpa indulged in character assassination and played a dirty game.

How did Shilpa Shinde react to Hina Khan's accusations?

Shilpa Shinde strongly denied Hina's accusation of character assassination, insisting she had done nothing of the sort. She asserted that the cameras and the audience knew the truth.

What was Shilpa Shinde's remark about Hina Khan after her departure?

After Hina's departure, Shilpa Shinde remarked, 'Bhaad mai jaye'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shinde Shivangi Joshi Hina Khan ENtertainment News Lock Upp 2
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