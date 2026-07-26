Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hina Khan criticized Shilpa Shinde's gameplay on Lock Upp's Judgement Day.

Hina accused Shilpa of character attacks, refusing to save her from elimination.

Shilpa denied the allegations, sharply retorting with a 'Bhaad mai jaye' remark.

Lock Upp Season 2's latest episode gave viewers another high-voltage confrontation as Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde came face-to-face during the show's Judgement Day. Invited as a special guest with Uorfi Javed, Hina Khan openly criticised Shilpa's style of gameplay, accusing her of indulging in character attacks. Later, while talking to Shreya Kalra, Shilpa denied the allegations with a sharp "Bhaad mai jaye" remark.

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Hina Khan Refuses To Back Shilpa Shinde's Gameplay

Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed entered the reality show as the 'Janta Ki Awaaz' and were given the responsibility of saving one contestant from elimination. While Uorfi wanted to save Shilpa Shinde, Hina made it clear that she could not support her.

Explaining her decision, Hina said, "I feel mere zindagi ke jo usool hain, jaisi main insaan hoon, main aise gameplay ko, jahan aap logon ko neecha dikhao, character assassinate karo ya phir gandi game khelo, main uska naam bachane ke liye to nahi loongi."

Her remarks came amid the controversy surrounding Shilpa's comments about Shivangi Joshi.

Loved how Hina stood by her decision. She won't save Shilpa because she doesn't support character assassination and negative gameplay. Respect for Hina for staying true to her values.

HINA YAAR😭♥️🧿#Lockupp2 #HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/hV17uWFbLv — 𝑵𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒖❣️ (@dreamy_nishu) July 25, 2026

Shilpa Shinde Denies The Allegations

Shilpa immediately rejected Hina's accusation, insisting she had never indulged in character assassination.

She responded, "Actually, jo ilzaam mere pe lagaya gaya hai character assassination ka, aisa maine kuch bhi nahi kiya hai."

Hina, however, stood by her statement and replied, "Nahi, aapne kiya hai."

Defending her position further, Shilpa Shinde added, "Cameras jaante hain maine kya bola hai. To main usse disagree karti hoon." She then remarked, "Exactly, cameras jaante hain aur janta bhi."

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Shilpa Takes A Dig At Hina

Reacting after Hina's departure, Shilpa did not hold back.

She said, "Wo to bhaad mein jaye yaar."

Continuing her criticism, Shilpa added, "Wo character assassination ki baat kar rahi hai. Madam khud andar kya kya bol chuki hai, wo usko pata hai."

The latest Judgement Day episode once again placed Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's long-running differences in the spotlight.