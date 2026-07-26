Chiranjeevi Offers Financial Help To 'Gabbar Singh' Actor Ramesh Following Brain Stroke

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chiranjeevi extended financial aid to fellow actor Ramesh.

Ramesh suffered a brain stroke, undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi gave Rs 3 lakh, assured government health insurance aid.

Brother Naga Babu also contributed Rs 2 lakh for treatment.

Chiranjeevi has come forward to support a fellow member of the Telugu film industry. The veteran actor extended financial assistance to actor Ramesh, who is currently undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke. His timely intervention and assurance of further support have been widely appreciated by fans and members of the film fraternity, highlighting his compassionate gesture towards a fellow actor in need.

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Chiranjeevi Responds After Learning About Ramesh's Health

Actor Ramesh, who is known for his performance in Gabbar Singh, was recently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The actor suffering a brain stroke and is currently undergoing treatment.

After learning about the medical emergency, director Harish Shankar and members of Pawan Kalyan's team visited the hospital to meet Ramesh's family. Once informed about his condition, Chiranjeevi immediately reached out to Apollo Hospital doctors over the phone to enquire about the actor's health. He also requested that Ramesh be provided with the best possible medical care.

Megastar @KChiruTweets garu contributed ₹3 lakhs towards actor Ramesh’s treatment, is personally in touch with doctors at Apollo Hospitals regarding his health, and has assured all possible support, including recommending assistance under the State Government’s health insurance… pic.twitter.com/oQyFZFSFOm — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) July 26, 2026

Rs 3 Lakh Financial Assistance For Treatment

Chiranjeevi later met Ramesh's family, offered them words of encouragement and handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to the actor's wife to help with the ongoing medical expenses.

In addition to the financial aid, he assured the family that he would help them receive benefits under the state government's health insurance scheme so that Ramesh's treatment could continue without unnecessary financial strain.

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Naga Babu Also Extends Support

Adding to the family's relief, Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu also contributed Rs 2 lakh towards Ramesh's medical treatment.

With both contributions combined, the family has extended a total financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh.