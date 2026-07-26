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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesChiranjeevi Offers Financial Help To 'Gabbar Singh' Actor Ramesh Following Brain Stroke

Chiranjeevi Offers Financial Help To 'Gabbar Singh' Actor Ramesh Following Brain Stroke

Megastar Chiranjeevi has donated Rs 3 lakh to support Gabbar Singh actor Ramesh, who is undergoing treatment after a brain stroke. Naga Babu also contributed Rs 2 lakh towards his medical expenses.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chiranjeevi extended financial aid to fellow actor Ramesh.
  • Ramesh suffered a brain stroke, undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.
  • Chiranjeevi gave Rs 3 lakh, assured government health insurance aid.
  • Brother Naga Babu also contributed Rs 2 lakh for treatment.

Chiranjeevi has come forward to support a fellow member of the Telugu film industry. The veteran actor extended financial assistance to actor Ramesh, who is currently undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke. His timely intervention and assurance of further support have been widely appreciated by fans and members of the film fraternity, highlighting his compassionate gesture towards a fellow actor in need.

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Chiranjeevi Responds After Learning About Ramesh's Health

Actor Ramesh, who is known for his performance in Gabbar Singh, was recently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The actor suffering a brain stroke and is currently undergoing treatment.

After learning about the medical emergency, director Harish Shankar and members of Pawan Kalyan's team visited the hospital to meet Ramesh's family. Once informed about his condition, Chiranjeevi immediately reached out to Apollo Hospital doctors over the phone to enquire about the actor's health. He also requested that Ramesh be provided with the best possible medical care.

Rs 3 Lakh Financial Assistance For Treatment

Chiranjeevi later met Ramesh's family, offered them words of encouragement and handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to the actor's wife to help with the ongoing medical expenses.

In addition to the financial aid, he assured the family that he would help them receive benefits under the state government's health insurance scheme so that Ramesh's treatment could continue without unnecessary financial strain.

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Naga Babu Also Extends Support

Adding to the family's relief, Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu also contributed Rs 2 lakh towards Ramesh's medical treatment.

With both contributions combined, the family has extended a total financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Chiranjeevi offer support to?

Chiranjeevi extended support to fellow Telugu film industry member, actor Ramesh, who is currently undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke.

What was actor Ramesh's medical condition?

Actor Ramesh suffered a brain stroke and is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

What financial assistance did Chiranjeevi provide?

Chiranjeevi gave Rs 3 lakh to Ramesh's wife for medical expenses. He also assured help with the state government's health insurance scheme benefits.

Did anyone else contribute to Ramesh's treatment?

Yes, Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu also contributed Rs 2 lakh. This brought the total financial assistance from the family to Rs 5 lakh.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chiranjeevi Naga Babu ENtertainment News Gabbar Singh Actor Ramesh
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