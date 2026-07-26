Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pamela Serena revealed past betting secret on Lock Upp 2.

She used insider cricket match information for gambling.

Pamela profited from bets, but now regrets those actions.

Viewers reacted online, discussing her surprising past confession.

In Lock Upp 2: Sach ya Sazaa's latest episode, Pamela Serena chose to reveal her secret from the past to secure her place in the competition. Pamela admitted that she had once used cricket match information obtained through a friend to place bets while she was a student in London.

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Pamela Serena Opens Up About Her Past During Secret Reveal

Pamela became the first contestant to press the buzzer when she and Sufi Motiwala were given an opportunity to save themselves from elimination by exposing one of their biggest secrets. As the words "match fixing" appeared on the screen, she immediately clarified, "Yeh mera secret hai, main proud nahi hoon."

She went on to say that the incident dated back to her student years. According to Pamela, a close friend had connections with several cricketers and regularly received information about likely match outcomes and player performances. She admitted that she used those tips to place bets through bookmakers in London.

Sharing the experience, Pamela said, "When I was a student, I had a friend. He was close friends with several cricketers. And he used to get tips about who would win, who would score. The information came straight from the team. In London, we have bookies where you can gamble and make bets."

Pamela further revealed, "So, I took tips from my friend, then I placed bets. I made a lot of money."

Wtf , Pamola revealed her secret,her code word is match fixing. He revealed in her college days she used to do betting in cricket games .#LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/IBUX5XjN7W — 𝑨𝒗𝒚𝒂𝒂𝒏🦭 (@avyyaan) July 25, 2026

'I'm Not Proud Of It'

While talking about that period, Pamela clarified that betting was legal where she was living at the time. However, she admitted that the ease of making money drew her in and that she eventually recognised it was the wrong decision.

She said, "I'm not proud of it," adding that she was a student and found the prospect of easy money difficult to resist.

She also said, "Knowing the odds were in my favour, I tried it once; it worked, then I waited for the next tip, then I did it again. It gives you a kick, especially when you're a student and have a substantial amount of money; I enjoyed it then. But it was the wrong way to make money. It went for a few months. Then I think they got caught, or it got shut down. I am not proud of it."

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Viewers React To Pamela Serena's Confession

Pamela's revelation quickly sparked discussion among viewers on social media.

One user wrote, "Now chamola is regretting about her secrets."

Another commented, "Interesting story but sounds like classic reality TV exaggeration."

A third user said, "That’s a very big revelation, and it shows how common match fixing were in the past."

Another reaction read, "Is wild if true! Pamala spilling some serious tea from her London days."